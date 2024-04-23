If I Can Celebrate Eid Why Will I Indicate An Arrow Towards Mosque: Madhavi Latha | EXCLUSIVE

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Kompella Madhavi Latha, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the Hyderabad constituency spoke exclusively to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about her video, in which she is accused of allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community.

An FIR was registered against Latha on Monday following a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by allegedly gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship, police said.

Advertisement

Latha, while speaking to Arnab Goswami about her act, she said, “Speaking about the video, in the frame, do you see a mosque? If you check the multiple angles of the same video, in none of the angles you will find a mosque there. In a particular video, you find a mosque, because the phone has been panned towards the mosque after the act. You can't spot me and the mosque together in a single frame. If I can celebrate Eid, why will I indicate an arrow towards a mosque?”

Speaking about AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on Latha's alleged act, the latter quipped, “He's probably the only person who has no manifesto so he can't speak about it. Other than 'eat beef, cut beef and Madhavi Latha's bow and arrow incident, does he have anything else to talk? He provokes Muslims.”

Advertisement

She added, “Owaisi has consistently failed to garner support from the entire Muslim community and has been accused of extending support to ISIS agents. Additionally, he has been criticised for not being a friend to his own community for his lack of support and encouragement for women.”

Watch the complete video of Madhavi Latha here:

Advertisement

Latha found herself in troubled water after a purported video of the incident was widely circulated on social media last week. The complaint alleged that Madhavi Latha allegedly made a gesture of drawing an arrow and shooting it at the place of worship during a Ram Navami procession on April 17, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community, the police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The case was registered on April 20 under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

After the clip went viral, Madhavi Latha said in a post on X that it had come to her notice that an incomplete video of her was being circulated to create negativity.

Advertisement

"I would like to clarify that it's an incomplete video and even because of such video if anyone's sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," she said.

(with PTI inputs)