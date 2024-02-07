Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

'If Modi Wins...': Kharge Fear Mongers Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Monday forewarned that the Lok Sabha polls 2024 could mark the end of elections in India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi secures victory.

Press Trust Of India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Monday forewarned that the Lok Sabha polls 2024 could mark the end of elections in India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi secures victory. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed apprehension that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi might prefer dictatorship in case his party wins the upcoming polls.

He urged people to keep away from the BJP and its ideologue RSS, alleging that they are "like poison".

"This will be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy in India. If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country," Kharge said while addressing a party rally.

On the JD(U) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA leaving the Congress on Sunday, Kharge claimed it will not have any impact on the polls.

"One person quitting Mahagathbandhan will not weaken us. We will defeat BJP," he said. 

Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

