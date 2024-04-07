Updated April 7th, 2024 at 16:18 IST
If You Don't Vote For TMC, India Will be Finished: Mamata Banerjee Cries Foul in Election Rally
From your caste to your religion, BJP will snatch everything. They will put the ED and CBI behind you," said Mamata.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mamata Banerjee | Image:ani
Kolkata: Training her guns at BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday warned voters that if they don't vote for Trinamool Congress, India will be finished. "Vote for TMC. Otherwise, India will not remain. And, don't allow BJP to win from here. From your caste to your religion, they will snatch everything. They will put the ED and CBI behind you," said Mamata. After addressing a rally at North Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Mamata went to Jangalmahal.
Published April 7th, 2024 at 16:18 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.