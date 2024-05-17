‘Improper’: Election Commission Issues Notice to BJP Candidate For Remarks on Mamata Banerjee

Advertisement

West Bengal: The remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay violeted Modle Code of Conduct (MCC) provisions, said the Election Commission on Friday. The poll panel also served the Judge-turned-BJP candidate Gangopadhyay a show-cause notice for “improper, injudicious and undignified” remarks against Banerjee. The ECI’s action was prompted by Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) complaint, accusing the former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay of making “misogynistic” comments. However, the BJP denounced termed the allegations as “fake”.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay made the remarks while addressing a public meeting in Haldia district on Wednesday.

TMC’s letter to the Election Commission of India

In its letter to the ECI, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came down heavily at the "very shameful and egregious statement" made by the BJP leader and alleged that comments showed the Tamluk candidate's "misogynistic mindset".

"Mr Gangopadhyay's vulgar and uncouth remark(s)/comment(s) are completely beyond the grounds of decency and morality. They not only lack decorum but also exhibit a blatant disregard of the only lady Chief Minister, Smt. Mamata Banerjee," the letter read.

TMC further alleged that BJP candidates are time and again making “indecorous and degrading statements” against women to attract votes.

The Trinamool Congress demanded that the poll body issue orders to initiate criminal proceedings against Gangopadhyay and ban him from attending public meetings or rallies.

The letter also sought directions to be issued to BJP candidates, barring them from making "personal, objectionable and disgraceful" remarks.

The EC in its notice noted that Mr Gangopadhyay's comment has been found to be "improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of term, in bad taste" and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.

The EC has sought a response by 5 pm of May 20.