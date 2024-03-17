Updated March 17th, 2024 at 15:51 IST
In Another Jolt to Congress, Badrinath MLA Rajendra Bhandari Joins BJP in Delhi
In another jolt to the Congress in Uttarakhand, former Congress leader and MLA Rajendra Bhandari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: In another jolt to the Congress in Uttarakhand, former Congress leader and MLA Rajendra Bhandari on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. Rajendra Bhandari, who is the MLA from the Badrinath Assembly constituency, joined the BJP in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
After joining the BJP, Rajendra Bhandari extended his gratitude towards the party’s national leadership and said that he believes in PM Modi and wants to participate in the development of the nation. He thanked BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Advertisement
Rajendra Bhandari, while talking exclusively to Republic said, “Why I ditched Congress and joined BJP, is because I believe in PM Modi and want to participate in the development of the nation. Congress is not where my heart is and as I said I am totally impressed by Modi ji and want to walk on the path defined by him. We will win with a thumping majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.”
Advertisement
Published March 17th, 2024 at 15:51 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.