New Delhi: In another jolt to the Congress in Uttarakhand, former Congress leader and MLA Rajendra Bhandari on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. Rajendra Bhandari, who is the MLA from the Badrinath Assembly constituency, joined the BJP in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

After joining the BJP, Rajendra Bhandari extended his gratitude towards the party’s national leadership and said that he believes in PM Modi and wants to participate in the development of the nation. He thanked BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

#WATCH | Former Congress leader and MLA from Badrinath assembly, Rajendra Bhandari joins BJP in the presence of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/OaBMmP657Z — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

Rajendra Bhandari, while talking exclusively to Republic said, “Why I ditched Congress and joined BJP, is because I believe in PM Modi and want to participate in the development of the nation. Congress is not where my heart is and as I said I am totally impressed by Modi ji and want to walk on the path defined by him. We will win with a thumping majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.”

