×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

In Another Jolt to Congress, Badrinath MLA Rajendra Bhandari Joins BJP in Delhi

In another jolt to the Congress in Uttarakhand, former Congress leader and MLA Rajendra Bhandari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari Joins BJP
Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari Joins BJP | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In another jolt to the Congress in Uttarakhand, former Congress leader and MLA Rajendra Bhandari on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. Rajendra Bhandari, who is the MLA from the Badrinath Assembly constituency, joined the BJP in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

After joining the BJP, Rajendra  Bhandari extended his gratitude towards the party’s national leadership and said that he believes in PM Modi and wants to participate in the development of the nation. He thanked BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

Rajendra Bhandari, while talking exclusively to Republic said, “Why I ditched Congress and joined BJP, is because I believe in PM Modi and want to participate in the development of the nation. Congress is not where my heart is and as I said I am totally impressed by Modi ji and want to walk on the path defined by him. We will win with a thumping majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.” 
 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Snake Venom at Rave Party Case: Police arrests YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Arrested

a minute ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

Political Donor

9 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

12 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE

12 minutes ago
European Union

EU's aid package

15 minutes ago
Jackie Chan photos

Jackie Chan's Viral Pics

20 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

24 minutes ago
Instagram user hides Rs500 note across Delhi

Instagram User Hides ₹500

25 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong marries her long time partner

Australian Minister

25 minutes ago
Adani Group

Adani's green agenda

26 minutes ago
Natasha Dalal

Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump

35 minutes ago
The Surprising Benefits of Video Games Beyond Just Entertainment

Indian App story

40 minutes ago
Representative image of an Indian fishing boat.

SL Navy Indian Fishermen

43 minutes ago
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

Kaif on pitch doctoring

an hour ago
hardik pandya emotional statement ahed of ipl 2024

Pandya on his injury

an hour ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption

Watch: Iceland Volcano

an hour ago
R Madhavan in Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

an hour ago
Hotels

IHCL to increase skilling

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 18 hours ago

  3. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  5. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo