Updated March 9th, 2024 at 17:37 IST
In Yet Another Jolt to INDI Bloc, Key Figures in Rajasthan Congress Likely to Join BJP
Several Rajasthan Congress MLAs and public representatives, including two former ministers, are anticipated to join the BJP on Sunday, according to sources.
- Elections
- 3 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the INDI Bloc appears to be in shambles as reports suggest that the Opposition alliance is poised to suffer another setback. Several Rajasthan Congress MLAs and public representatives, including two former ministers, are anticipated to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, according to sources. In response to these rumors, Congress leader Sanyam Lodha has downplayed the potential impact of these departures, asserting that the leaders eyeing the BJP have been primarily driven by personal interests. Lodha emphasized that their exit would not significantly dent the Congress party's strength or influence in the region.
Congress leader highlights emergence of new generation leaders in Congress
Moreover, Lodha highlighted the emergence of a new generation of leaders within the Congress ranks.
Congress addresses Lok Sabha tickets issue, advocates participation of party heavyweights
Addressing the issue of Lok Sabha tickets, Lodha hinted at possible alliances with other political parties and assured that candidature announcements would be forthcoming.
He advocated for the participation of prominent figures within the Rajasthan Congress, including Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, CP Joshi, and Govind Singh Dotasara, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Advertisement
Congress releases its first list of 39 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
The Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday released its first list of 39 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections at an all-India level. Of these, 15 candidates will be from the General category and 24 from the SC/ST and OBC category. Of these, 12 belong to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who will be contesting from his Lok Sabha seat of Wayanad in Kerala.
Advertisement
Here is the Full List of 39 Congress Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Wayanad (Kerala) - Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) - Dr. Shashi Tharoor
Ernakulam (Kerala) - Hibi Eden
Advertisement
Kasaragod (Kerala) - Rajmohan Unnithan
Kannur (Kerala) - K. Sudhakaran
Advertisement
Vadakara (Kerala) - Shafi Parambil
Kozhikode (Kerala) - M.K. Raghavan
Advertisement
Palakkad (Kerala) - V.K. Sreekandan
Alathur (SC) (Kerala) - Ms. Ramya Haridas
Advertisement
Thrissur (Kerala) - K. Muraleedharan
Chalakudy (Kerala) - Benny Bahannan
Advertisement
Idukki (Kerala) - Dean Kuriakose
Alappuzha (Kerala) - K.C. Venugopal
Advertisement
Mavelikkara (SC) (Kerala) - Kodikunnil Suresh
Pathanamthitta (Kerala) - Anto Antony
Advertisement
Attingal (Kerala) - Adoor Prakash
Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) - Bhupesh Baghel
Advertisement
Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) - Tamradhwaj Sahu
Jangir - Champa (SC) (Chhattisgarh) - Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya
Advertisement
Korba (Chhattisgarh) - Ms. Jyotsana Mahant
Durg (Chhattisgarh) - Rajendra Sahu
Advertisement
Raipur (Chhattisgarh) - Vikas Upadhayay
Bengaluru Rural (Karnataka) - DK Suresh
Advertisement
Lakshadweep (ST) (Lakshadweep) - Mohd. Hamdullaha Sayeed
Shillong (ST) (Meghalaya) - Vincent H Pala
Advertisement
Tura (ST) (Meghalaya) - Saleng A Sangma
Nagaland (Nagaland) - S. Supongmeren Jamir
Advertisement
Sikkim (Sikkim) - Gopal Chettri
Tumakuru (Karnataka) - SP Muddahanumegowda
Advertisement
Mandya (Karnataka) - Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)
Shivamogga (Shimoga) (Karnataka) - Geetha Shivarajkumar
Advertisement
Hassan (Karnataka) - M Shreyas Patel
Bijapur (SC) (Karnataka) - HR Algur (Raju)
Advertisement
Haveri (Karnataka) - Anandswamy Gaddadevara Math
Zahirabad (Telangana) - Suresh Kumar Shetkar
Advertisement
Nalgonda (Telangana) - Raghuveer Kunduru
Mahbubnagar (Telangana) - Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy
Advertisement
Mahabubabad (ST) (Telangana) - Balram Naik Porika
Tripura West (Tripura) - Ashish Kumar Saha.
Advertisement
This is the first list of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Advertisement
Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:29 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.