New Delhi: Leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the INDI Bloc appears to be in shambles as reports suggest that the Opposition alliance is poised to suffer another setback. Several Rajasthan Congress MLAs and public representatives, including two former ministers, are anticipated to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, according to sources. In response to these rumors, Congress leader Sanyam Lodha has downplayed the potential impact of these departures, asserting that the leaders eyeing the BJP have been primarily driven by personal interests. Lodha emphasized that their exit would not significantly dent the Congress party's strength or influence in the region.

Congress leader highlights emergence of new generation leaders in Congress

Moreover, Lodha highlighted the emergence of a new generation of leaders within the Congress ranks.

Congress addresses Lok Sabha tickets issue, advocates participation of party heavyweights

Addressing the issue of Lok Sabha tickets, Lodha hinted at possible alliances with other political parties and assured that candidature announcements would be forthcoming.

He advocated for the participation of prominent figures within the Rajasthan Congress, including Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, CP Joshi, and Govind Singh Dotasara, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress releases its first list of 39 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday released its first list of 39 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections at an all-India level. Of these, 15 candidates will be from the General category and 24 from the SC/ST and OBC category. Of these, 12 belong to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who will be contesting from his Lok Sabha seat of Wayanad in Kerala.

Here is the Full List of 39 Congress Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Wayanad (Kerala) - Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) - Dr. Shashi Tharoor

Ernakulam (Kerala) - Hibi Eden

Kasaragod (Kerala) - Rajmohan Unnithan

Kannur (Kerala) - K. Sudhakaran

Vadakara (Kerala) - Shafi Parambil

Kozhikode (Kerala) - M.K. Raghavan

Palakkad (Kerala) - V.K. Sreekandan

Alathur (SC) (Kerala) - Ms. Ramya Haridas

Thrissur (Kerala) - K. Muraleedharan

Chalakudy (Kerala) - Benny Bahannan

Idukki (Kerala) - Dean Kuriakose

Alappuzha (Kerala) - K.C. Venugopal

Mavelikkara (SC) (Kerala) - Kodikunnil Suresh

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) - Anto Antony

Attingal (Kerala) - Adoor Prakash

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) - Bhupesh Baghel

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) - Tamradhwaj Sahu

Jangir - Champa (SC) (Chhattisgarh) - Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya

Korba (Chhattisgarh) - Ms. Jyotsana Mahant

Durg (Chhattisgarh) - Rajendra Sahu

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) - Vikas Upadhayay

Bengaluru Rural (Karnataka) - DK Suresh

Lakshadweep (ST) (Lakshadweep) - Mohd. Hamdullaha Sayeed

Shillong (ST) (Meghalaya) - Vincent H Pala

Tura (ST) (Meghalaya) - Saleng A Sangma

Nagaland (Nagaland) - S. Supongmeren Jamir

Sikkim (Sikkim) - Gopal Chettri

Tumakuru (Karnataka) - SP Muddahanumegowda

Mandya (Karnataka) - Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)

Shivamogga (Shimoga) (Karnataka) - Geetha Shivarajkumar

Hassan (Karnataka) - M Shreyas Patel

Bijapur (SC) (Karnataka) - HR Algur (Raju)

Haveri (Karnataka) - Anandswamy Gaddadevara Math

Zahirabad (Telangana) - Suresh Kumar Shetkar

Nalgonda (Telangana) - Raghuveer Kunduru

Mahbubnagar (Telangana) - Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy

Mahabubabad (ST) (Telangana) - Balram Naik Porika

Tripura West (Tripura) - Ashish Kumar Saha.

This is the first list of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.