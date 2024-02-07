Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

INDI Alliance Just a Photo-Op, Will Not Stand Anywhere, J&K BJP Leader Ashok Koul Says

“Our leaders had already said that it (the idea of forming INDI bloc) was for a photo session, and nothing else" Ashok Koul said.

Digital Desk
“Our leaders had already said that it (the idea of forming INDI bloc) was for a photo session, and nothing else" Ashok Koul said.
“Our leaders had already said that it (the idea of forming INDI bloc) was for a photo session, and nothing else" Ashok Koul said. | Image:'X'/ @AshokKoul59
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) asserted that it would go solo in the elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary for Jammu and Kashmir Ashok Koul on Thursday said the INDI (Indian National Developmental Inclusive) alliance is just a photo-op and will not stand anywhere in the country, news agency PTI reported.

“Our leaders had already said that it (the idea of forming a bloc) was for a photo session, and nothing else", PTI quoted Ashok Koul as saying. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide interaction with first-time voters on the National Voters Day.

Advertisement

“They clicked the photos and you will see what will happen to this alliance”, Koul reportedly said, even as he quipped, “You saw what happened in West Bengal, Delhi and Punjab: what else remains there? We believe that this alliance will not stand anywhere”.

Responding to a query on the impending assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Koul reportedly stated that the polls will take place. “There is a decision by the Supreme Court as well and it will happen,” Koul told PTI, while referring to the top court's ruling, directing the Election Commission to conduct elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly before September 30 this year. The directions from the apex court came as it was pronouncing the verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370.

Advertisement

On the matter of the Assam government stopping Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from entering some places in the state, Koul asserted, “such decisions are taken after assessing the situation, but the party was not against any person’s wishes”.

Koul further said, “The Assam government may have stopped him somewhere, but it is not like that he was deliberately or forcibly stopped", according to PTI. "Some steps are taken after assessing the situation… and it is not like we are against anyone or oppose anyone or will not allow someone to fulfil his wishes,” he added.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Narendra ModiRahul GandhiMamata BanerjeeSonia GandhiAmit ShahAkhilesh YadavMayawati
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Starrer RC16 Director Buchi Babu Sana Teases Film's Backdrop

    Entertainment4 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING | Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections5 minutes ago

  4. Here's Why Hyderabad, Bengaluru Are Hotter Than Usual This Month

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement