Updated January 9th, 2024 at 07:44 IST

Press Trust Of India
After the meet, CONGRESS MP MUKUL WASNIK said that the final decison on seat sharing with AAP will be taken later.
After the meet, CONGRESS MP MUKUL WASNIK said that the final decison on seat sharing with AAP will be taken later. | Image:PTI
NEW DELHI: The Congress and the AAP on Monday held a meeting to discuss seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls and decided to meet again to give a final shape to the arrangement between the two parties of the INDIA bloc.

Top Congress leaders and members of the seat-sharing committee of the party Mukul Wasnik and Ashok Gehlot were present at the meeting here while those from the AAP included Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The leaders of the two parties discussed possibilities of seat sharing but did not divulge any details.

"We had a very good meeting. Senior AAP leaders were sent to today's meeting to hold discussions with us on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal. The National Alliance Committee (NAC) formed by the Congress president held discussions with AAP leaders and a final decision will be taken later," Wasnik told reporters after the meeting.

"In this meeting, we have had in-depth discussions with senior leaders regarding seat sharing and various topics. After a few days, we will meet again and the final discussion on seat sharing will take place. We will give a final shape to the seat-sharing plans later. Together we will contest the elections with vigorous preparation and defeat the BJP," Wasnik, who is the convener of Congress' NAC, said.

"It is not proper to reveal what transpired during the discussions. One has to wait for some time. We have already decided to contest elections together. Congress and AAP are an important part of the INDIA alliance," the Congress leader said.

Apart from Wasnik and Gehlot, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, and senior party leaders Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash were also present at the meeting.

The AAP is in power in Delhi and Punjab. The Congress state units in both states are opposed to any truck with the AAP.

The Congress has already initiated talks with other parties of the INDIA bloc in different states and is in the process of finalising the seat-sharing arrangement with them.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier said that the party's seat-sharing committee were holding discussions with those of other parties to put up a united front against the BJP in this year's Lok Sabha elections. PTI ABU SLB SKC SKC KVK KVK

Published January 8th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

