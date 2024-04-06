×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

'Do Ladkon Ki Flop Film...': PM Takes Potshots At IND Alliance During Saharanpur Rally | Top Quotes

Prime Minister on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the opposition at his rally in Saharanpur. Check top highlights

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi in Saharanpur
PM Modi in Saharanpur | Image:ANI
  • 3 min read
Saharanpur: Given the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 06, launched a scathing attack on INDI Alliance over the 'Shakti' remark, saying the opposition is openly challenging their fight against Shakti.

Here are Top Highlights From PM's Address in Saharanpur: 

"This is the place of Maa Shakti. We are a country which never ignores worshipping Shakti. But it is the misfortune of the country that the people of INDI Alliance are challenging that their fight is against Shakti. What happened to all those who tried to destroy Shakti are recorded in history and Puranas."

"Abrogating article 370 has been our mission and this mission has also been completed. The stones thrown by stone-pelters in Kashmir, Modi took that stone and started building Vikasit Jammu & Kashmir... Today, every Indian says, 'Niyat sahi to natije sahi'. BJP govt works without any discrimination, we want our policies to reach everyone and for this, we have worked for 10 years. Our mantra is 'Saturation', which means people should benefit 100%, that's the real secularism and social justice..."

"10 years ago I came to Saharanpur for an election meeting. At that time, the country was going through a period of great despair and great crisis. I had guaranteed you at that time that I would not let the country bow down. I had resolved that with your blessings, I will turn despair into hope, hope into faith. You left no stone unturned in your blessings and Modi left no stone unturned in his hard work."

"This is the first election I am witnessing where the opposition is contesting not to win but to contain the BJP below 370 seats and NDA 400. Samajwadi Party is in such a condition that they have to change the candidates every hour and for Congress, it is even worse, they aren't finding candidates, even at their strongholds... 'Do ladkon ki film jo pichali baar flop ho chuki hai, un do ladkon ki film ko in logon ne fir se release kiya hai'..."

"Today is the foundation day of BJP.  In just a few decades, record numbers of our countrymen have joined the BJP.  BJP has won the trust of the people, BJP has won the hearts of the people. The biggest reason for this is that the BJP does not follow politics but follows national policy.  For BJP, the nation comes first, this is not BJP's slogan but our article of faith..."

"INDI alliance is for Commission. Whereas NDA, Modi government is for the mission..."
 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

