INDI ALLIANCE SEAT SHARING: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress has been reduced to a minority when it comes to seat-sharing. However, Congress' allies in the INDI alliance have put a dent in its grand ambitions of fielding 300 candidates from 543 seats. Just when Congress was projecting the 'Big Brother' image, the recent loss in three Assembly Elections put regional parties like TMC and AAP on the pedestal. This was noticed in the recent seat-sharing talks held with Congress and its INDI allies.

Amid strain in talks, AAP and Congress finally met on Monday. However, the Congress has been offered only half the seats in Delhi and Punjab compared to what it fought in 2019, according to sources. Congress, which had won eight seats in last General Elections in Punjab, were offered only six seats out of 13. The development in the border state can create a larger divide between the Punjab Congress and AAP. The state unit of Congress has already expressed reluctance in sharing any seat with the AAP. Even in Bihar, both RJD and JDU have pushed for giving away only four seats in Bihar. Compared to 2019, the Congress would feel betrayed in a key state like Bihar.

In Delhi, where the Congress had not won a single seat in 2019, AAP has only agreed to share three seats, as per sources. In doing so, AAP expects Congress to share a big chunk of seats in states like Gujarat, Haryana, and Goa. If sources are to be believed, AAP has sought one seat in Gujarat, one in Goa and one in Haryana. This has resulted the leaders of both parties to meet again.

Meanwhile, the seat-sharing talks between Congress and the ruling TMC in Bengal has taken a turn for the worse. With senior leaders from both parties calling each other "agents of BJP," the alliance seems headed for a disastrous ending with barely few months left to go for Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, the Congress wanted 5-6 seats in Bengal while Trinamool was only interested in giving out two seats. With Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee saying that only TMC could challenge BJP in Bengal, senior Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has expressed the possibility of going solo in the state.

For now, Maharashtra seems to be the only silver lining for Congress with the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena agreeing to share 20 seats equally between them across 43 seats on Tuesday, according to reports.