Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

INDIA Bloc Will Win All Lok Sabha Seats in J&K, Ladakh, Claims Cong's Bharat Singh Solanki

Bharat Singh Solanki, Jammu and Kashmir Congress in-charge said that the INDIA bloc will win all seats in J&K and Ladakh in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Press Trust Of India
Bharat Singh Solanki
INDIA bloc will win all Lok Sabha seats in J-K, Ladakh: Cong's Bharat Singh Solanki | Image:Bharat Singh Solanki X
Jammu: Bharat Singh Solanki, Jammu and Kashmir Congress in-charge on Wednesday exuded confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc will win all seats in the union territory and neighbouring Ladakh in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The former Union minister targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of neglecting crucial issues like inflation and unemployment.

The INDIA coalition will not only win all five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir but the sole Lok Sabha seat in Ladakh will also fall in the alliance's kitty, Solanki said in Reasi district.

Hitting out at the BJP, Solanki accused the party of neglecting crucial issues like inflation and unemployment during its tenure and questioned its contribution to the country's independence struggle.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani also slammed the Modi government over "rising" unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla said only his party can effectively address people's issues.

He also criticised the BJP for revoking Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

