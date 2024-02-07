Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Elections LIVE: Congress Sets Up Election, Political Affairs, Manifesto Committees for Haryana

Catch all the LIVE updates in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India.

Apoorva Shukla
Congress to hold Pratigya rallies
Congress Sets Up Manifesto Committees for Haryana | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
10: 09 IST, January 21st 2024

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was assaulted while central leader Jairam Ramesh's car was targeted in Assam's Sonitpur district during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday. The party has demanded a judicial inquiry into the attack on Borah, alleging involvement of a BJP MLA and his supporters. According to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Bedabrata Bora, a mob stopped Borah's car as he was driving to join the yatra's main entourage after a brief break.

7: 12 IST, January 21st 2024

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh has alleged that SP of Sonitpur district, where Congress workers were allegedly attacked, is Assam CM's younger brother. 

6: 23 IST, January 21st 2024
6: 10 IST, January 21st 2024

The Election department of Sikkim has launched a statewide awareness programme on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), an official release said. The election department deployed 26 demonstration centres and six mobile vans to carry out awareness programme across six districts to provide citizens with a first-hand experience of the voting process and familiarisation with the machines, the release said. The awareness programme is carried out ahead of every general election and state legislative assembly aimed at educating the voters about the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs by apprising them of step-by-step procedure for casting votes and verify their choices through the VVPAT slip, it said.

7: 17 IST, January 21st 2024

In a bid to get its Haryana unit poll-ready, the Congress on Sunday set up four panels, including election, political affairs, and manifesto committees. The party also set up a disciplinary committee in the state. Parliamentary polls are due in April-May while the state assembly elections are slated for later this year.

4: 30 IST, January 21st 2024

After allegations by Congress of BJP attacking Congress leaders during the  Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the police to investigate the matter.

 

 

 

4: 15 IST, January 21st 2024

Congress has alleged that its party workers were attacked during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Sonitpur. AICC Media Coordinator Mahima Singh says, "Several office bearers and I were sitting in the car when it was attacked by BJP workers and the Bharat Jodo stickers were removed. They put BJP flag then. The media persons were recording the entire incident. Our (Congress) social media team was attacked. The camera of a media person was also snatched. We have reported the incident to Police..."


 
 

3: 01 IST, January 21st 2024

Leaders from various parties joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister and Telangana BJP State President G Kishan Reddy at Telangana BJP State Headquarters, Nampally, Hyderabad.

 

2: 34 IST, January 21st 2024

The Election department of Sikkim has launched a statewide awareness programme on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), an official release said.

The election department deployed 26 demonstration centres and six mobile vans to carry out awareness programme across six districts to provide citizens with a first-hand experience of the voting process and familiarisation with the machines, the release said.

2: 33 IST, January 21st 2024

Manipur has been "torn apart" for over eight months now but the Prime Minister has still not visited the state, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien Sunday said on Sunday in a post on X. 

"January 21 is the statehood day for Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. Manipur has been torn apart for over eight months now. The Prime Minister has still not deigned to visit the state," the TMC's Rajya Sabha MP said.

2: 30 IST, January 21st 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Assam's BJP-led government has been threatening people against joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and also refusing permissions for programmes along the route.

But people are not afraid of the BJP, Gandhi claimed addressing a while public gathering at Biswanath Chariali, the headquarters of Biswanath district.

2: 29 IST, January 21st 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22, as there can be no competition between Lord Ram and the medieval age Vaishnav saint revered as an icon in the state.

 

10: 01 IST, January 21st 2024

Several social activists and professionals on Sunday joined the PDP here in the presence of its president Mehbooba Mufti. Those who joined the party were advocate Meenakshi Bhatyal, Rajiv Sharma, Sameer Ahmed, Haider Abass and Adil Altaf.

10: 00 IST, January 21st 2024

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from Rajgarh-Hollongi border on Sunday January 21. The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

9: 58 IST, January 21st 2024

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi unfurled the party flag at DMK's second Youth Wing Conference organised in Salem on Sunday January 21. 


 

9: 56 IST, January 21st 2024

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said at least 75 people belonging to the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category will be fielded by a single platform supported by his organisation 'Jan Suraaj' in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls.

People belonging to the EBC community have always been exploited by the ruling parties in the state, Kishor claimed.

"In the Bihar assembly elections of 2025, you will see for the first time at least 75 people from the EBC category contesting the election from a single platform," he said while addressing a function organised here ahead of the birth anniversary of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur on January 24.

"We will put all our strength behind them... People belonging to this community have always been exploited by the ruling parties in the state. Political parties in Bihar never thought of their betterment and upliftment," he said on Saturday.

