Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said today that the BJP is not going to give tickets to its (Lok Sabha) MPs in the state, except one. "I am going to give you some breaking news. The BJP is going to cut the tickets of its MPs, except one. It is heard that he wants to change his seat," news agency PTI reported, quoting Yadav.

“The Samajwadi Party is moving forward towards victory, and I am hopeful that the PDA [an SP coinage for ‘Pichchde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak’] will defeat the NDA”, Yadav reportedly said, adding, “The PDA is about those, who are 90 percent of the people, who are harassed by corruption, inflation and unemployment”.