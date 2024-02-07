Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 23:45 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Praises ‘Positive Discussions’ in Legislature Ahead of Budget Session
11: 17 IST, February 2nd 2024
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said today that the BJP is not going to give tickets to its (Lok Sabha) MPs in the state, except one. "I am going to give you some breaking news. The BJP is going to cut the tickets of its MPs, except one. It is heard that he wants to change his seat," news agency PTI reported, quoting Yadav.
“The Samajwadi Party is moving forward towards victory, and I am hopeful that the PDA [an SP coinage for ‘Pichchde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak’] will defeat the NDA”, Yadav reportedly said, adding, “The PDA is about those, who are 90 percent of the people, who are harassed by corruption, inflation and unemployment”.
7: 56 IST, February 2nd 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today that the state legislature is being recognized as an important pillar of democracy for its positive discussions in the last 5-6 years, news agency PTI reported.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the successful completion of the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Today marks the beginning of the session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature for the year 2024, and I extend a heartfelt welcome to all honourable members on this auspicious occasion," an official statement quoted the UP CM as saying.
According to the statement, Yogi Adityanath also appealed to all opposition members to think above party politics and engage in constructive discussions in the House for the development of the state.
6: 12 IST, February 2nd 2024
In his address to the gathering at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “A total of around 1,000 rest houses equipped with modern amenities will be constructed along highways for truck, taxi drivers in the first phase”.
6: 08 IST, February 2nd 2024
India is now standing on the verge of becoming an economic powerhouse of the world, and the country's mobility sector will play an important role in the realisation of this goal, PM Modi says.
6: 00 IST, February 2nd 2024
India is now creating engineering marvels in record time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, citing the recently-inaugurated Atal Setu and Atal Tunnel.
5: 56 IST, February 2nd 2024
Addressing the gathering at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi, PM Modi said today, “The government is making policies, keeping in view the needs of the people”.
5: 53 IST, February 2nd 2024
Today's India is moving forward with the aim of becoming a developed nation by the year 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, while addressing the crowd at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi.
5: 51 IST, February 2nd 2024
India is on move and moving fast; all set to become the third-largest economy in the coming years, PM Modi says at Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi.
5: 47 IST, February 2nd 2024
Congratulating India's automotive industry for organising a 'wonderful event' - the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “All of this happening in our country is a moment of happiness for us”.
Revealing that he has “never bought a car”, the PM told the gathering, “I have no experience… I have never even bought a car or a bicycle [even]”, as he urged the people in the national capital to "come and see this expo".
5: 33 IST, February 2nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the gathering at India’s largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition – Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
5: 31 IST, February 2nd 2024
Amid a series of departures from the Congress, Rahul Gandhi has said that leaders who are like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Milind Deora should part ways with the party, as they do not align with its ideology, news agency PTI reported.
Sarma – who had defected to the BJP in 2014 – is now the chief minister of Assam, while Deora joined the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde last month.
5: 02 IST, February 2nd 2024
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has commented on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal skipping the Enforcement Directorate summons yet again. “This is the ABCD of Arvind Kejriwal,” said Poonawalla. “A for Avoid, B for 'Bhag jao' (run), C for 'Chhup jao' (hide) and D for 'Divert karo'. If you have done nothing, why are you fearing participating in the investigation? This is the same Arvind Kejriwal who, when he was with Anna Hazare, used to say that first there should be resignation first and then investigation. Today, he (Kejriwal) refuses to cooperate with the investigation. Today it is proven that you are not only the mastermind but you are a 'bhagoda' (fugitive),” said Poonawalla.
4: 53 IST, February 2nd 2024
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Chandigarh mayoral polls 2024. AAP held protests against the BJP today, while the BJP in turn held protests against the AAP and demanded the resignation of Kejriwal from the CM's post.
4: 50 IST, February 2nd 2024
At least 44 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) members of legislative assembly (MLAs) from Jharkhand have arrived at Hyderabad, amid the political drama in the state. Reports say two chartered aircraft carrying MLAs from Jharkhand reached Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport this afternoon and are headed to a resort.
3: 39 IST, February 2nd 2024
Champai Soren on being elected as Jharkhand CM: “The Hemant Soren-led coalition government has done so much for the development of the Backward Classes, and the same will be taken forward by us. Our coalition was so powerful and every community in Jharkhand understood that. The attempt of the opposition to create instability in the state has failed pertaining to the strength of our alliance. The fight has been going on for years now- our ancestors fought for the same.”
1: 35 IST, February 2nd 2024
Tamil actor Vijay has entered politics and floated his political party ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Vijay's political party will reportedly be named Tamizhaga Munnetra Kazhagam (TMK).
1: 17 IST, February 2nd 2024
DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president has warned Shivaram of expulsion from the party for his anti-party statements.
"I will expel Shivaram from the party if he makes such statements," said DK Shivakumar.
Shivaram had levelled corruption charges against the state government.
1: 12 IST, February 2nd 2024
VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition of the Kerala Assembly said of the allegations against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan, “We brought out serious allegations against the Kerala CM in the Assembly. Especially the scam involving his daughter. The chief minister didn't even turn up today at the assembly, as he knew we are about to bring up this issue today. We asked for an adjournment motion. But the ruling party legislators did not allow us to speak since it's an allegation against their CM. It's the ruling side today that disturbed the assembly proceedings.”
“When MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan brought this issue to CM, he said that they were not able to submit papers to the income tax settlement board. Now, it turns out that they haven't submitted them on multiple occasions. It is massive corruption and the CM does not deserve to be in the chair,” he added.
1: 05 IST, February 2nd 2024
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has remarked on the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. She said, “I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government. He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times. The resilient people of Jharkhand will deliver a resounding response and emerge victorious in this crucial battle!”
12: 35 IST, February 2nd 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in Delhi staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on the DDU Marg on Friday, alleging corruption in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. BJP workers raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and demanded his resignation over corruption.
12: 23 IST, February 2nd 2024
Veteran Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Champai Soren took oath as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today. The Champai Soren was invited by the Governor to take oath after the arrest of CM Hemant Soren in a money-laundering case.
11: 39 IST, February 2nd 2024
The workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi over the Chandigarh mayoral elections and its results.
11: 18 IST, February 2nd 2024
JDS will be lodging a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Congress MLA HC Balakrishna. JDS Youth Wing State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy will lodge the complaint against Balakrishna for threatening people that the government will stop guarantees if Congress is not voted into power in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
11: 09 IST, February 2nd 2024
Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj commented on the AAP protests in Delhi today against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said, "The nation knows how the BJP committed fraud in the Chandigarh mayoral polls. (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal and (Punjab Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann will hold a peaceful protest at the BJP office today. Ahead of this protest, our MLAs, councillors and party workers are being detained at various places in Delhi. Is BJP so scared of Arvind Kejriwal that they are not letting this protest happen?"
11: 03 IST, February 2nd 2024
YS Sharmila Reddy, President, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. At the meeting, Sharmila Reddy gave a representation to Sharad Pawar to raise the issue of granting special status to Andhra Pradesh in the Parliament.
10: 50 IST, February 2nd 2024
Delhi Minister Atishi said on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protests in Delhi today, "A fraud was committed openly in Chandigarh mayoral elections. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will be holding a peaceful protest over this issue in Delhi today. Before this protest, police barricading has been put in place all over Delhi, AAP MLAs are being placed under house arrest and party workers are being detained. Why is the BJP so scared?"
10: 47 IST, February 2nd 2024
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest outside the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on February 2. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also take part in the protests in the national capital. The protests will be held over alleged cheating in the recently concluded Chandigarh mayoral polls, as per PTI.
