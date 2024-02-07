Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 22:09 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to Attend Inaugural Event of 'India Energy Week' in Goa
10: 09 IST, January 23rd 2024
Bihar-BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary said that Narendra Modi’s government has enhanced the honour of Bihar, after declaration of ‘Bharat Ratna’ to former-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur. He said, "Narendra Modi's government has enhanced the honour of Bihar today. On behalf of everyone in Bihar, I thank him for awarding Bharat Ratna to 'Gudri Ke Laal', freedom fighter and former CM Karpoori Thakur. It's PM Modi's guarantee that he will fulfill everyone's dreams."
8: 32 IST, January 23rd 2024
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Tuesday informed that PM Modi will visit Goa on February 6. He said, " PM Modi will visit Goa on 6th February. ONGC will have a big function on 'India Energy Week' from February 6 to 9. About 30-32 countries are participating in that programme. It will take place in Betul. There will be an exhibition there for 4 days. PM Modi will attend the inauguration of the event. We're also conducting a public function for beneficiaries of the central government schemes and Goa government schemes."
8: 02 IST, January 23rd 2024
Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement that 'Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM', AAP Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "It is not a hidden thing. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Suvendu Adhikari and Chhagan Bhujbal, these are those leaders who got cleaned by washing machine. Amit Shah used to say that Himanta Biswa Sarma was the most corrupt CM, BJP had printed a whole booklet against him. But, when he went to BJP from Congress, all the cases against him were dropped. This is their (BJP) modus operandi."
7: 28 IST, January 23rd 2024
Karnataka Youth Congress workers hold a torch rally protest march from Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru against the alleged attack on party MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam.
6: 54 IST, January 23rd 2024
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday launched another verbal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled government over the Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony. He said, “It didn’t look like a religious ceremony. PM Modi is a big artist. In the last 20 days the media did not have any other news. Lord Ram has existed for thousands of years. They did it so that nobody questions why government jobs vanished in the BJP government. They made everyone stuck at the consecration ceremony.”
6: 05 IST, January 23rd 2024
BJP leader and Minister of States for Railways & Textiles, Darshana Jardosh on Tuesday said, "Today, BJP offices for Lok Sabha elections were opened in 26 parliamentary constituencies including Surat in Gujarat. We will take the development works done by our government to the public. We will win all 26 seats in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha elections."
5: 22 IST, January 23rd 2024
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia, while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, said that nothing can happen to any citizen of India, till Prime Minister Narendra Modi is there.
The union minister made this remark on Monday at a rally, which was organised in view of tribal people of the district brought back from Karnataka who were forced to work as bonded labourers in the state.
4: 26 IST, January 23rd 2024
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj reacted to the ongoing political tussle between Rahul Gandhi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma saying, “I think Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma does not know politics. People will discuss Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra’ the number of times he makes remarks. It is benefitting Rahul Gandhi. Our best wishes are with Rahul Gandhi."
4: 16 IST, January 23rd 2024
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray saying, "Due to the arrogance of Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra did not develop as it should have been. We took the decision to leave him for the people of the state. We started all the projects that were closed. The state is getting support and it is developing.”
“Before speaking, Uddhav Thackeray should think about why such a situation has arisen. Why are people leaving him today? He has betrayed the idea of Balasaheb Thackeray just for power,” CM Shinde said.
3: 54 IST, January 23rd 2024
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma instructing Assam Police DGP to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd. He said, "I don't have knowledge of it but I understand that even on a historic day like yesterday, a few people were saying things like that. I think they should self-introspect. Public is very mature. I am confident that they understand things well."
3: 16 IST, January 23rd 2024
BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina commented on Boycott Brigade, saying, “They have made an objectionable comment. The people of the country won't forgive them. The likes of Congress, RJD, SP will have to pay.”
3: 12 IST, January 23rd 2024
“We don't want to politicise Rama for our politics. Lord Ram is our faith. Lord Ram is our god. We believe in all our religions. We abide by the Constitution of our country,” said Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Ram Mandir.
2: 34 IST, January 23rd 2024
BJP national president JP Nadda said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “proudly carrying forward the heritage of the country”. He added that “Modi has 76% popularity in the world”.
2: 28 IST, January 23rd 2024
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state president CR Patil inaugurated the party office in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday. "I have got the opportunity to inaugurate the party office of the electoral constituency of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gandhinagar," Nadda said in a press conference.
12: 40 IST, January 23rd 2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded with a Ramayan reference when a press reporter asked why Congress's Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to enter a shrine in the state. "Why are you talking of Ravan?" Himanta Sarma said when asked about Rahul Gandhi. "At least talk about Ram today? After 500 years, today is a good day to talk about Ram. Today at least let us not talk of Ravan," he added.
12: 35 IST, January 23rd 2024
We have broken barricades but will not break law: Rahul Gandhi after Congress supporters break police barriers outside Guwahati city.
11: 39 IST, January 23rd 2024
The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) members burn the effigy of BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of instigating BJP and RSS workers to attack the convoy of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.
11: 36 IST, January 23rd 2024
Amid internal discord over seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday suggested Congress independently contest 300 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
“I insist that particular regions should be left to regional parties. They (Congress) can fight on 300 (Lok Sabha) seats alone, and I will help them. I will not contest those seats. But, they are adamant about doing what they want,” she said at an ‘all-faith harmony rally’ in Kolkata.
