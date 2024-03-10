Updated March 10th, 2024 at 08:59 IST
LIVE: Shahjahan Sheikh to be Produced Before Basirat Court, Farmers' Rail Rokko Protest Today
Shahjahan Sheikh is expected to be produced before the Basirat court. In other news, farmers from across the country are expected to hold their 4-hour rail roko protest ahead of the agitation. Stay tuned for more such updates.
8: 59 IST, March 10th 2024
Shahjahan Sheikh is expected to be produced in a Basirat Court.
As per the Republic's sources, the CBI has already left for the court. Additionally, all of Shahjahan's medical tests were done yesterday in ESI Joka Hospital.
This comes as the 10-remand is ending today.
8: 17 IST, March 10th 2024
The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena seat-sharing deal for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has been finalised.
7: 38 IST, March 10th 2024
On Saturday, the election commissioner Arun Goel resigned days before the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections.
Goel's tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February 2024.
