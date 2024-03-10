×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

LIVE: Shahjahan Sheikh to be Produced Before Basirat Court, Farmers' Rail Rokko Protest Today

Shahjahan Sheikh is expected to be produced before the Basirat court. In other news, farmers from across the country are expected to hold their 4-hour rail roko protest ahead of the agitation. Stay tuned for more such updates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
FIR charges against Sheikh Shahjahan
Charges against Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali case | Image: Republic Exclusive Photo
Shahjahn to be Produced Before Court
2024 Lok Sabha Polls: BJP to get 6 seats, TDP to fight in 7 from Andhra, according to sources
Arun Goel Resigns as EC Ahead of LS Polls
  • Listen to this article
8: 59 IST, March 10th 2024

Shahjahan Sheikh is expected to be produced in a Basirat Court.  

As per the Republic's sources, the CBI has already left for the court. Additionally, all of Shahjahan's medical tests were done yesterday in ESI Joka Hospital.

This comes as the 10-remand is ending today. 

8: 17 IST, March 10th 2024

The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena seat-sharing deal for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has been finalised.

7: 38 IST, March 10th 2024

On Saturday, the election commissioner Arun Goel resigned days before the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections.

Goel's tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February 2024.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

