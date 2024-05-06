"The country cannot be governed under Sharia law. Those days are gone. Now, the country will run based on UCC", Shah told Arnab on Nation Wants to Know. | Image:Republic Digital

New Delhi: 'Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a mission for BJP, will implement this in the term of Modi government', Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, while the latter was tracking his 4-state campaign trail. The Union Home Minister took all questions relating to the 2024 Polls and spoke extensively on critical matters including Electoral Bonds, the Prajwal Revanna case, frozen accounts of Congress, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Arvind Kejriwal and Rohith Vemula among others.

Responding to Arnab's question, why are Hindu-Muslim issues being raised so much during the elections? Why is he (Shah) raising questions like 'Will the country be governed by Sharia? Amit Shah emphasized the importance of addressing this issue.

Referring to the Congress, Shah pointed out that the oldest political party in the country is attempting to regress in its election agenda by promoting religiously driven laws, contrary to the global discourse on secularism.

Shah argued that it's crucial to bring this matter to the attention of the people, questioning how the nation should be governed. He firmly stated that the country cannot be governed under Sharia law."Those days are gone. Now, the country will be governed based on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)", Shah stated without mincing any word.

In the BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party pledged to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if it is voted to power.

What is Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a proposal in India aimed at replacing religious-based personal laws, customs, and traditions with a single, universal law applicable to all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, creed, sexual orientation, or gender.

Is UCC part of the Indian Constitution?

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is referenced in the Constitution of India, specifically in Part IV, which outlines the Directive Principles of State Policy. This section states that the state should strive to establish a uniform civil code for all citizens across India. The framers of the Constitution envisioned a unified legal framework that would replace outdated personal laws from various religions concerning matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. It's important to note that while the UCC is a fundamental principle guiding the governance of the country, it falls under the category of Directive Principles, which are not legally enforceable or justiciable in courts of law.

How many Indian states have Uniform Civil Code?

This year, the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) of Uttarakhand Bill, 2024, highlighting the state's commitment to this legal framework.

Goa has long been associated with a form of Uniform Civil Code known as the Goa Civil Code, which has been in place since Portuguese colonial times.

The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 was extended to Goa in 1869, integrating it into the legal system of Portugal's overseas provinces. However, the practical implementation of this code can be intricate.

In another region, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the necessity of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, particularly to ensure justice for Muslim women.

Additionally, the Gujarat government has expressed support for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, signaling broader interest and backing for this legal reform across various states in India.