Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Nation Wants To Know/ 'Diplomat Turned Politician': The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

Jaishankar told Republic that he "thought over" joining the saffron party "for weeks" before he actually did join the BJP.

Reported by: Kriti Dhingra

Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Stressing that he “identified with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) worldview on several issues”, Union Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday, during an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, opened up on his foray into politics and his journey from being a diplomat to a politician. Responding to a question on his entry into politics, Jaishankar revealed that nobody pressed him to join the BJP, and that “he felt comfortable” with the idea of joining the saffron party. 

"Mine was a peculiar case. I became a minister when I was not a member of parliament and more importantly, when I was not a member of any political party", Jaishankar told Arnab during the biggest and his most politically loaded pre-election interview yet, even as he underlined that he thought about joining the saffron party "for weeks" before he eventually did.

“On the day I was sworn in as a minister, I wasn't a member of the BJP… I must say, it was not that anybody pressed me to become a member…They gave me my space and time, and I had quite a few weeks to think it over”, the EAM told Republic on the explosive segment of Republic TV's flagship ‘Nation Wants to Know’ segment.

Stressing that he reflected a lot on the prospects of joining a political party at the time, the foreign affairs minister shared with Arnab anecdotes leading to the final decision on his political career. "I reflected a lot... It was one of those matters which I couldn't discuss with anybody else and so I was debating with myself... I took a few weeks time and found out that on a whole lot of issues, what the BJP felt and what the party was doing was very much in alignment with my own views", Jaishankar said as he listed a few instances wherein he found resonance with the party's ideology.

The minister told Republic that he was quite familiar with many aspects of the BJP's thinking, and stated, “The BJP was a party that felt that there was a need for us [India as a nation] to take a strong stand on Pakistan, on terrorism and on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir [PoK]”.

Furthermore, he lauded the saffron party over its stance on Article 370, and highlighted how that was, among several other reasons, a point of resonance for him to enter the BJP-fold. "The BJP was a party which had a very clear view on Article 370, which is something that resonated with me for many, many years; well before it became an issue in 2019", Jaishankar told Arnab.

Additionally, the saffron party's viewpoint on foreign players like the US and China was also something that piqued the former diplomat's attention. "The BJP had a certain view on the US, China and Israel... look at it from my perspective, someone coming in and looking at the political options out there... For me, the BJP's position on such issues very much tallied with my own thing", the EAM underlined.

He further stated that he had always been a keen observer of Indian politics, and said, "I'm a political scientist by academic training; diplomats are anyway very avid observers of politics, including their own country's politics".

Published April 8th, 2024 at 23:27 IST



