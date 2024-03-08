Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha 2024 Elections: The Jammu Kashmir National Conference (NC) is facing internal rebellion in the Pir Panjal region due to its decision to nominate a 'non-local' candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency. The party leadership in Pir Panjal has shown resentment that a leader from outside 18 assembly constituencies that make Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency, is being pushed as candidate of National Conference.

Sources have informed the Republic that a senior leader from Pir Panjal region is unhappy with the decision of the party that a candidate who is not from the Lok Sabha constituency is being portrayed as the party's candidate from Anantnag- Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat. "Workers and leaders always carry an aspiration that their leader should be contesting polls but now the party is going against the worker's aspirations which will have dent for the party. The party high command is well aware of this internal rebellion yet no concrete step has been taken," he added.

Sources privy to development added that the issue has further escalated recently and both Senior and Junior Abdullah are very concerned about the situation and attempts are being made to contain the situation, which can otherwise leave a major dent in the aspirations of the National Conference to repeat its 2019 performance in Lok Sabha Polls by winning three seats in Jammu and Kashmir. However, it is unclear whether Farooq Abdullah or Omar Abdullah has met the leader who is not happy with the decision, but party sources are suggesting that the situation will be diffused anytime soon as Omar Abdullah has been briefed about the gravity of the issue.

This comes a day after NC Chief and Former JK CM Farooq Abdullah announced that the alliance with Congress will be finalised soon. "Our alliance is INDIA alliance and we have told them clearly that we are contesting three seats of Kashmir while for the other three seats- Jammu, Udhampur and Kargil (Leh), we will have talks with you. I think tomorrow Omar Abdullah will hold the final meeting of the alliance and it will be finalised how things will go ahead. We have an alliance, we will work in alliance and will try to take this state forward unitedly," Farooq told Republic yesterday in Jammu.

