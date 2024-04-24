Advertisement

PM Modi in Chhattisgarh : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 24, stepped up his ‘wealth redistribution’ attack on Congress and INDI alliance while addressing a poll rally in Chhattisgarh 's Surguja. PM Modi said that the Congress plans to implement “inheritance tax”. Stepping up his attack, the Prime Minister said that if voted to power, Congress party will snatch the wealth of common people. “They want to snatch your assets and rights of your children,” PM charged.

What PM Modi said on Inheritance Tax

PM Modi said that the Congress plans to impose ‘Inheritance Tax’ aimed at snatching away the property of children which they inherit from the parents. “The royal family's prince's advisor and the royal family's prince's father's advisor had said that more taxes should be imposed on the middle class. Now these people have gone one step further than this, Congress says that it will impose an Inheritance Tax, and it will also impose tax on the Inheritance received from parents. The property you have accumulated through your hard work will not be given to your children. The claws of Congress will snatch that too from you,” said PM Modi.

“As long as you are alive, Congress will impose higher taxes and when you are no longer alive, it will burden you with Inheritance Tax. Those people who considered the entire Congress party as their ancestral property and handed it over to their children, now do not want Indians to pass on their property to their children,” he added.

PM Modi's attack comes as Congress' Overseas President Sam Pitroda advocated implementation of inheritance tax law in the country. "In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 percent to his children, 55 percent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair," Pitroda said to ANI. The Congress has however, distanced itself from Sam Pitroda's remarks.

PM Attacks Congress on Reservation

PM Modi accused the Congress party of planning to give reservation on religious basis. “Years ago, Congress had tried to give reservation on the basis of religion in Andhra Pradesh. Then Congress planned to implement it all over the country...Congress said that reservation should be given to some people based on religion by stealing some part of the SC/ST and OBC quota,” PM Modi said.

“Congress wants to change the Constitution and wants to take away the rights of SC, ST, and OBC to give it to their vote bank. I want to tell my Adivasi brothers and sisters, my Dalit brothers and sisters that the Congress' intentions are not right, it does not go with the Constitution. Only BJP can protect your reservation rights,” said the Prime Minister during his rally.

Congress Leaders Weep When Terrorists are Killed: PM

"Congress bad governance & negligence is the reason for the country's destruction. Today, the BJP is taking strict action against terrorism & Naxalism. Congress is supporting the people who spread violence and calling them Bravehearts. The biggest leader of this Congress sheds tears when terrorists are killed. Due to such actions, Congress has lost the trust of the country..." said PM Modi.

BJP Taking Action Against Corruption: PM in Sarguja

PM Modi in Chhattisgarh said that the Congress is getting uncomfortable as the BJP governments are taking action against corruption.

“The entire country is witness to action being taken against the corrupt people in Chhattisgarh. I have come here to seek your blessings for 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Chhattisgarh'. When I say 'Viksit Bharat' Congress and some powers sitting in the world get angry,” said PM Modi.

“If India becomes powerful, the game of some forces will be spoilt. If India becomes self-reliant, some forces will be forced to shut shop. That is why they want a weak government of Congress and INDI alliance,” he added.

