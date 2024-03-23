Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Janvadi Party (Socialist) snapped ties with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on Saturday, March 23, amid the differences between the alliance partners.

Announcing the decision, Sanjay Chauhan, the founder and national president of the Janvadi Party (Socialist), said, "There was a dispute between the Janvadi Party (Socialist) and the Samajwadi Party over the distribution of seats."

This means that now, the Janvadi Party is free to declare its candidates for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

This comes days after Akhilesh's Samajwadi split with the Kurmi OBC-based Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

Chauhan's party had contested the elections in 2022 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party but didn't win any single seat.

Janwadi Party is a party without a mass base in Uttar Pradesh, with no MLA in Uttar Pradesh presently.

