RLD Joins NDA: Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Saturday officially joined the NDA, after his party reached an agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This fresh political development has come up on a day, the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, after the merger of RLD into the bloc, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by the BJP expected to get a boost.

The Uttar Pradesh-based party was a part of the opposition INDI Alliance and had been indicating for some time now that the switch was likely to happen. Chaudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital following which he announced the tie-up with the saffron party on his official X handle.

Jayant Chaudhary lauds PM Modi's leadership

He even lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision and said that the NDA is ready to fulfill the resolve to cross the 400 seats mark.

Chaudhary, while replying to JP Nadda’s post, said, “Under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is becoming a parallel witness to development and poor welfare! Met Mr Amit Shah ji and Mr JP Nadda ji and decided to join NDA. NDA is ready to fulfill the resolve of developed India and the slogan of crossing 400 this time!”

Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda, while sharing photos of meeting with Jayant Chaudhary on X, stated, “Today, in the presence of Honorable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, there was a meeting with the President of RLD Party Jayant Chaudhary ji. I heartily welcome his decision to join the NDA family. Under the leadership of respected Narendra Modi ji, you will make an important contribution in the journey of developed India and the development of Uttar Pradesh. This time NDA crosses 400!”

