Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Jayant Chaudhary's RLD Seals Pact With BJP, Announces Merger With NDA Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD officially joined the NDA, on the day BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

RLD joins NDA
Jayant Chaudhary's RLD joins BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday | Image:X/ @JPNadda
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RLD Joins NDA: Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Saturday officially joined the NDA, after his party reached an agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This fresh political development has come up on a day, the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, after the merger of RLD into the bloc, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by the BJP expected to get a boost.

The Uttar Pradesh-based party was a part of the opposition INDI Alliance and had been indicating for some time now that the switch was likely to happen. Chaudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital following which he announced the tie-up with the saffron party on his official X handle.

Advertisement

Jayant Chaudhary lauds PM Modi's leadership

He even lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision and said that the NDA is ready to fulfill the resolve to cross the 400 seats mark.

Advertisement

Chaudhary, while replying to JP Nadda’s post, said, “Under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is becoming a parallel witness to development and poor welfare! Met Mr Amit Shah ji and Mr JP Nadda ji and decided to join NDA. NDA is ready to fulfill the resolve of developed India and the slogan of crossing 400 this time!”

Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda, while sharing photos of meeting with Jayant Chaudhary on X, stated, “Today, in the presence of Honorable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, there was a meeting with the President of RLD Party Jayant Chaudhary ji. I heartily welcome his decision to join the NDA family. Under the leadership of respected Narendra Modi ji, you will make an important contribution in the journey of developed India and the development of Uttar Pradesh. This time NDA crosses 400!”
 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

7 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

7 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vishwak Sen Reveals He Did Not Take A Pay Check For Gaami - Here's Why

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Manjummel Boys Expected To Break Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam Record?

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Katrina Recalls Her Family's First Meeting With Vicky Kaushal's Parents

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Factors She Considers Before Signing A Film

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Vishwak Sen Reveals Gaami Has Been In Production For 5 Years

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo