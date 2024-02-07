Advertisement

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress MLA HC Balakrishna. JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy has lodged the complaint against HC Balakrishna for allegedly threatening the people of Karnataka that the Congress-led government in the state will discontinue the guarantees if Congress is not voted into power in the Lok Sabha polls.

Vote for Congress: HC Balakrishna

Congress MLA HC Balakrishna late last month had asked the public to vote for Congress MP DK Suresh during a people connect programme in Magadi, Ramanagar district. He further asked people whether they want development or a temple (referring to Ram Mandir inauguration).

“If the people make Congress win we will continue with guarantees or else we will scrap the guarantees because people have rejected it. We will fee that the temples hold more value for you over the “I have told CM that because of the guarantees you have given people should make us win, or else we will scrap the guarantees and will use these funds for development,” he added.