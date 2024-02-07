Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:31 IST

JDS Lodges Complaint with Election Commission Against HC Balakrishna over 'Blackmail Politics'

Congress MLA HC Balakrishna warned voters of scrapping the promised guarantees if people don't vote for the party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Srinwanti Das
Karnataka Congress MLA HC Balakrishna
Karnataka Congress MLA HC Balakrishna | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress MLA HC Balakrishna. JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy has lodged the complaint against HC Balakrishna for allegedly threatening the people of Karnataka that the Congress-led government in the state will discontinue the guarantees if Congress is not voted into power in the Lok Sabha polls.

Vote for Congress: HC Balakrishna

Congress MLA HC Balakrishna late last month had asked the public to vote for Congress MP DK Suresh during a people connect programme in Magadi, Ramanagar district. He further asked people whether they want development or a temple (referring to Ram Mandir inauguration).

“If the people make Congress win we will continue with guarantees or else we will scrap the guarantees because people have rejected it. We will fee that the temples hold more value for you over the “I have told CM that because of the guarantees you have given people should make us win, or else we will scrap the guarantees and will use these funds for development,” he added.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:31 IST

