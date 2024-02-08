Advertisement

Bihar: In a recent development, Bihar's Energy Minister Vijendra Yadav directed criticism at the Congress Party citing delays in finalising seat-sharing arrangements. Yadav didn't stop there. He also voiced support for Nitish Kumar as the potential Prime Ministerial face in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, directly challenging Narendra Modi.

Accusing the Congress of lacking seriousness regarding the approaching Lok Sabha elections, Yadav raised concerns over the party's absence of a coherent agenda, prominent face, or a strategic roadmap to rival Narendra Modi's leadership. Yadav's outspoken remarks shed light on the growing tensions and uncertainties surrounding the political landscape as parties gear up for the crucial electoral showdown.

NDA ahead in 2024 elections

In a scathing attack aimed at the Congress Party, Vijendra Yadav emphasised, “NDA is clearly ahead of INDIA in terms of preparation for the 2024 Lok Aabha elections as they have been holding programmes quite regularly.” In contrast, he chastised the Congress for failing to engage and involve the constituent parties of the India alliance during the recent assembly elections across five states. This critique from Yadav underscores the perceived disparity in readiness between the political factions as the nation inches closer to the crucial Lok Sabha elections in a few months.

JDU pitches Nitish Kumar as PM candidate

Amidst ongoing deliberations among the INDI alliance parties to arrive at a consensus on their Prime Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the senior JD(U) leader has voiced support for Nitish Kumar's leadership. Highlighting Kumar's unblemished track record of integrity and the absence of corruption allegations against him or his family, the JD(U) leader advocated for Kumar to lead the charge in the electoral campaign.

Drawing parallels to former Chief Ministers who ascended to the Prime Minister's position, including Devegowda, I K Gujral, and Narendra Modi, the JD(U) leader questioned why Nitish Kumar couldn't similarly assume the role. This endorsement for Kumar's candidacy underscores the ongoing discussions and aspirations within the INDI bloc parties as they navigate the complexities of selecting a potential Prime Ministerial face for the imminent elections.

Seat sharing delay

Tensions within the INDI alliance, comprising 17 parties, have intensified over seat-sharing arrangements across the nation. A stark divide has emerged, with the Congress party asserting demands for a larger share, particularly in states where regional parties wield substantial influence. In Bihar, the JD(U) has drawn a firm line, declaring an insistence on securing no less than 17 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to Republic TV, Bihar Energy Minister Vijendra Yadav staunchly affirmed the JD(U)'s position, stating their unwavering stance on retaining the 16 Lok Sabha seats they previously contested and won. Yadav emphasised their refusal to alter this allocation, suggesting that the Congress and Communist allies, aligned with the RJD, should distribute the remaining 23 seats among themselves.

In response, the Congress party has assembled an alliance committee, led by figures such as Salman Khurshid, Mukul Vasnik, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Mohan Prakash, tasked with engaging regional parties to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements nationwide. Shakeel Khan, Bihar's Congress Legislature Party leader, affirmed the party's commitment to a unified opposition and expressed optimism in soon finalizing the seat-sharing formula across the country.

Meanwhile, the BJP is closely monitoring the rifts within the INDI alliance, with senior leader Sushil Modi dismissing the coalition's coherence. He likened the alliance to a fragile card deck, predicting its disintegration before the Election Commission's announcement of Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted their lack of unity owing to conflicting self-interests and the absence of a singular face amidst multiple Prime Ministerial candidates.

The fissures within the alliance have deepened further with the JD(U) openly advocating for Nitish Kumar as a Prime Ministerial candidate, a move that contradicts Mamata Banerjee's proposal of Mallikarjun Kharge for the same role. The brewing discord between the JD(U) and Congress has culminated in blame games, particularly directed at the Congress for stalling seat-sharing negotiations.

Observers fear that the escalating internal discord within the INDI alliance might inadvertently pave the way for a seamless victory for the NDA. The NDA's adeptness in setting the electoral narrative and agenda for the 2024 elections, coupled with the disarray within the opposition ranks, poses a significant advantage for the ruling coalition.