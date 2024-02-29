Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 11:01 IST

J&K: BJP Launches Assembly Poll Preparations, Open 90 Offices Across Union Territory

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted a list of probable candidates for two parliamentary seats.

Gursimran Singh
J&K: BJP Launches Assembly Poll Preparations, Open 90 Offices Across Union Territory
J&K: BJP Launches Assembly Poll Preparations, Open 90 Offices Across Union Territory | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Election Poll Preparations For 2024 News in Jammu and Kashmir: Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir has begun a massive poll preparedness exercise for upcoming Assembly Polls in the newly carved Union Territory. Saffron Party will be opening its 90 offices in all constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir starting today which will focus on the party's reach-out activities.

Speaking to Republic, BJP General Secretary Devinder Manyal said that after opening party offices in all 5 Lok Sabha constituencies for polls, now from today party is opening offices in all 90 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. "The Supreme Court and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha have reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir will have assembly elections before September this year and the party is fully prepared for the same. We are opening offices at 43 locations in Jammu- one in each constituency and 47 offices in 46 constituencies in Kashmir valley," he added.

Advertisement

BJP hopeful of 50 Assembly Seats in J&K

Saffron party which emerged as the second largest party with 25 seats in the 2014 Assembly Polls is eyeing a clear majority this time as dynamics of the state have changed post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. "We are going to cross the 50-plus mark in upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, this is not only our vision but also the dedication of workers on the ground that will bring us results. We will perform exceptionally well in Jammu as well as in Kashmir region," he added.

Advertisement

BJP finalises Lok Sabha probable; gears up for Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted a list of probable candidates for two parliamentary seats in the region while keeping options open for two seats in the valley and one seat encompassing parts of both Kashmir and Jammu. For the Jammu-Reasi and Udhampur-Kathua seats, the BJP forwarded a list comprising seven potential candidates each. Among the contenders for the Jammu-Reasi seat are prominent figures such as sitting Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, former BJP J&K President Sat Sharma, former JK Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sham Lal (a new entrant from Congress), BJP General Secretary Vibodh Gupta, and former Minister Devinder Manyal. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for the Udhampur-Kathua seat, the list includes sitting MP and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, former Deputy CM Dr Nirmal Singh, BJP General Secretary and former Minister Sunil Sharma, former Minister Shakti Parihar, former MLA (new entrant from National Conference) Devender Singh Rana, former Minister Rajeev Jasrotia, and former Member of Legislative Assembly Pawan Gupta.

The Saffron party is said to have started its preparations in such a manner that time will not be a constraint when Assembly polls are announced in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources added that soon after Lok Sabha Polls if Assembly Polls aren't held simultaneously, change of guard will take place in state leadership and fresh faces will be inducted.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

10 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

11 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

11 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

11 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

11 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

15 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

19 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

19 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

20 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Reliance signs JV agreement with Walt Disney

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. KTET results declared for October 2023 exam, link here

    Education18 minutes ago

  3. Disney gets second mouse role in Reliance show

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Mamata's Scripted Move In Shahjahan's Arrest Raises Many Questions

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Andy Murray indicates his competitive career will not last long

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo