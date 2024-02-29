J&K: BJP Launches Assembly Poll Preparations, Open 90 Offices Across Union Territory

Advertisement

Election Poll Preparations For 2024 News in Jammu and Kashmir: Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir has begun a massive poll preparedness exercise for upcoming Assembly Polls in the newly carved Union Territory. Saffron Party will be opening its 90 offices in all constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir starting today which will focus on the party's reach-out activities.

Speaking to Republic, BJP General Secretary Devinder Manyal said that after opening party offices in all 5 Lok Sabha constituencies for polls, now from today party is opening offices in all 90 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. "The Supreme Court and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha have reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir will have assembly elections before September this year and the party is fully prepared for the same. We are opening offices at 43 locations in Jammu- one in each constituency and 47 offices in 46 constituencies in Kashmir valley," he added.

BJP hopeful of 50 Assembly Seats in J&K

Saffron party which emerged as the second largest party with 25 seats in the 2014 Assembly Polls is eyeing a clear majority this time as dynamics of the state have changed post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. "We are going to cross the 50-plus mark in upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, this is not only our vision but also the dedication of workers on the ground that will bring us results. We will perform exceptionally well in Jammu as well as in Kashmir region," he added.

BJP finalises Lok Sabha probable; gears up for Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted a list of probable candidates for two parliamentary seats in the region while keeping options open for two seats in the valley and one seat encompassing parts of both Kashmir and Jammu. For the Jammu-Reasi and Udhampur-Kathua seats, the BJP forwarded a list comprising seven potential candidates each. Among the contenders for the Jammu-Reasi seat are prominent figures such as sitting Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, former BJP J&K President Sat Sharma, former JK Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sham Lal (a new entrant from Congress), BJP General Secretary Vibodh Gupta, and former Minister Devinder Manyal.

Meanwhile, for the Udhampur-Kathua seat, the list includes sitting MP and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, former Deputy CM Dr Nirmal Singh, BJP General Secretary and former Minister Sunil Sharma, former Minister Shakti Parihar, former MLA (new entrant from National Conference) Devender Singh Rana, former Minister Rajeev Jasrotia, and former Member of Legislative Assembly Pawan Gupta.

The Saffron party is said to have started its preparations in such a manner that time will not be a constraint when Assembly polls are announced in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources added that soon after Lok Sabha Polls if Assembly Polls aren't held simultaneously, change of guard will take place in state leadership and fresh faces will be inducted.