New Delhi: 'We are committed towards holding polls in J&K and in the country peacefully with maximum participation', said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar after taking stock of the poll preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference, the CEC asserted that they are fully prepared for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held this year. "We took stock of the poll preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir. Yesterday we held meetings in Srinagar and today we held meetings in Jammu. I appeal to all the voters, especially youth, to participate in this festival of democracy."

On review of poll preparedness in the UT of J&K for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "We met national parties including BJP, CPIM and Congress and state recognized parties like NC and PDP. The parties said that the elections should be completely fair, transparent and there should be no discrimination. Some parties were of the opinion that the administration can act unilaterally, hence a level playing field should be ensured. They also wanted the elections should be conducted as soon as possible, the parties also said that security arrangements should be the same for the candidates or all political parties. There was a demand from some political parties that arrangements should be made for the migrants wherever they are so that they should be made to vote properly, their voting percentage is usually low..."

For the unversed, a team of Election Commission officials led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reached Jammu on Wednesday to review preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory. The poll panel team, which is on a three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, interacted with representatives of the NC, PDP, BJP, CPI(M), Congress and the AAP, besides Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole and nodal officers of the police in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Officials said the Election Commission team arrived in Jammu on Wednesday afternoon and began holding meetings with senior officials of various law enforcement agencies. There has been a growing demand among the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir that the Election Commission should hold assembly polls here simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls or immediately after the general elections.