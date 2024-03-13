×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Committed Towards Holding Free And Fair Polls in J&K: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar asserted that they are fully prepared for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held this year.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
Election Commission warns political parties against appealing for votes based on caste and religion | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi:  'We are committed towards holding polls in J&K and in the country peacefully with maximum participation', said  Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar after taking stock of the poll preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir.  Addressing a press conference, the CEC asserted that they are fully prepared for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held this year.  "We took stock of the poll preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir. Yesterday we held meetings in Srinagar and today we held meetings in Jammu. I appeal to all the voters, especially youth, to participate in this festival of democracy."  

On review of poll preparedness in the UT of J&K for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "We met national parties including BJP, CPIM and Congress and state recognized parties like NC and PDP. The parties said that the elections should be completely fair, transparent and there should be no discrimination. Some parties were of the opinion that the administration can act unilaterally, hence a level playing field should be ensured. They also wanted the elections should be conducted as soon as possible, the parties also said that security arrangements should be the same for the candidates or all political parties. There was a demand from some political parties that arrangements should be made for the migrants wherever they are so that they should be made to vote properly, their voting percentage is usually low..."

Advertisement

For the unversed, a team of Election Commission officials led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reached Jammu on Wednesday to review preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory. The poll panel team, which is on a three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, interacted with representatives of the NC, PDP, BJP, CPI(M), Congress and the AAP, besides Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole and nodal officers of the police in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Officials said the Election Commission team arrived in Jammu on Wednesday afternoon and began holding meetings with senior officials of various law enforcement agencies.  There has been a growing demand among the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir that the Election Commission should hold assembly polls here simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls or immediately after the general elections.  

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmum-Raj Engagement

2 minutes ago
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded.

Patna Transformer Explode

2 minutes ago
Apartments

Noida High-Rise Residents

6 minutes ago
Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak on markets

6 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

7 minutes ago
Car sales

Acko reports

7 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

10 minutes ago
Gallantry Awards 2024

Gallantry Awards 2024: Fu

12 minutes ago
Mumbai Coastal Road to Save USD 100 Million Per Year in Carbon Emissions

Coastal road

17 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt On Judgement

20 minutes ago
Details on Electoral Bonds Will be Disclosed on Time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar

22 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in US

SFJ Targets ICCC Event

24 minutes ago
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.

Paytm FASTag validity

25 minutes ago
IPL

IPL amid water crisis

27 minutes ago
Editors Guild Condemns Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

UP Man Death Sentence

29 minutes ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

29 minutes ago
IPOs this week

Rungta Greentech IPO

35 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News2 hours ago

  2. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 4 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo