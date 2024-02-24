Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

J&K Govt Gears Up for Civil-Police Reshuffle as Election Commission Orders Transfer of Officers

A senior official from Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that the Police headquarters is diligently following all directives from the Election Commission.

Gursimran Singh
jammu kashmir police gallantry awards
Representative image | Image:PRI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: In response to a directive from the Election Commission, the Jammu and Kashmir Government is poised to initiate a substantial reshuffling within both the civil and police administration. The Election Commission has specifically instructed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to ensure that officers involved in the electoral process are not stationed in their home districts or areas where they have served for an extended period.

The notification by Election Commission read, "It has come to the Commission's notice that in certain cases officers are being transferred/posted in the adjacent districts within the same Parliamentary Constituency thereby undermining the spirit of transfer policy. All States shall ensure that officers who are transferred out of the district are not posted within the same Parliamentary Constituency. This shall also be applicable to the transfers/postings that have already been given effect in pursuance of the Commission's instruction. It is reiterated that the transfer policy of the commission must be adhered to in both letter and spirit".

Advertisement

A senior official from the Jammu and Kashmir Police has confirmed that the Police headquarters is diligently following all directives from the Election Commission of India, and the instructions will be executed on the ground with utmost sincerity. "The new order from the ECI requires immediate attention, as some transfers have taken place in accordance with the previous order but are not in line with the newly issued one. We will finalise the process promptly to submit the compliance report by Monday afternoon after the orders are issued," stated the official.

Another official, with insights into the Election Commission's proceedings, spoke about the necessity for the J&K Administration to implement this directive within the stipulated timeframe. Failure to comply may lead to the Election Commission of India taking further action. "The recent order by the ECI necessitates a comprehensive exercise, as no officer can now be posted in the parliamentary constituency, a departure from the earlier restriction to their home districts. The order is expected within the next 24-28 hours, as the compliance report must be submitted by 3 PM on Monday," he added.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

an hour ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

an hour ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

11 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

11 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

12 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

15 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

16 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

18 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

19 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

21 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

21 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. J&K Govt Gears Up for Major Civil-Police Reshuffle

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  3. Ford suspends shipments of 2024 F-150 Lightning EVs

    Automobile27 minutes ago

  4. OTD: Sachin Tendulkar makes history as 1st cricketer to achieve ODI 200

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  5. Goldman Sachs treasurer Philip Berlinski discusses possible departure

    Business News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo