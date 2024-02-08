English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Rules Out Contesting Lok Sabha Polls

Emphasizing his commitment to his current role, the Lieutenant Governor declared that he would remain in office until elections are held in the region.

Isha Bhandari
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has unequivocally ruled out contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing speculation surrounding his political aspirations, Sinha asserted, “I will not contest any elections; I have nothing to do with politics.”

Emphasizing his commitment to his current role, the Lieutenant Governor declared that he would remain in office until elections are held in the region. 

"I will go only after elections are held here; I will not go before that," he affirmed, dismissing any notions of an early departure.

Manoj Sinha further underscored his dedication to prioritizing the welfare of the people, stating, "I will not bow down to any pressure and will listen to weak people." 

He expressed a steadfast commitment to making every effort to bring a smile to the faces of the poor and vulnerable in the region.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

