Advertisement

Rajouri: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration has sought an explanation from over 20 government employees for taking part in a meeting organised for senior National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Mian Altaf Ahmad. The meeting was held in Kheora village of Rajouri district on February 23 at the house of a head constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An official informed Republic that the J&K government has sought an explanation from more than 20 government employees for their participation in a meeting of the NC party at the house of serving police officer.

Advertisement

Mian Altaf Ahmad, a probable candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat also took part in the meeting.

"We have information that officials holding positions such as AEE, JE, as well as cops and revenue officials have taken part in the meeting. They have been asked to submit their explanation regarding participation in the meeting. We want to assure that action will be taken only once replies are received," the official added.

Advertisement

The explanation was sought days after a message of the said meeting went viral on social media that over three dozen government employees have taken part in a meeting organised at the residence of a cop in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, some names that surfaced in the viral message haven't taken part in the meeting, when verified independently by Republic.

The J&K Government is expected to act on the erring officials after receiving the replies from the officials involved.

Advertisement

The J&K administration, led by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed all the heads of districts as well as departments to ensure that there is no participation of government employees in any political activity and that they should remain neutral.

The departments are expected to issue advisories to the employees in days to come barring their participation in political activities ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The controversy erupted during the visit of NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad, who is a former minister. He is also a probable candidate of the party for the Rajouri- Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, if the party goes without alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Indian National Congress (INC) has laid down a proposal before NC and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for alliance in Jammu and Kashmir and is hopeful of stitching an alliance with two major regional parties.