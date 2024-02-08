Advertisement

Itanagar: Dubbing the proposed 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' by Congress, as 'Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra', BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday questioned the role of the grand old party in uniting the country.

The Congress is known for its "divide and rule" politics and had done everything to "divide" the country and now organising a march to hide its misdeeds, Nadda said while addressing party workers during the state executive meeting here.

The yatra, to be led by Rahul Gandhi, will commence from Imphal on January 14 and culminate in Mumbai on March 20. The Arunachal Pradesh leg of the march is scheduled for January 20.

Nadda alleged that the Congress is only interested in "vote bank" politics and never thought beyond voters and politics.

"The culture of politics in the country has been changed by the BJP, while Modi has transformed the 'dynamics of politics' to nationalism", the BJP chief said.

Nadda said that the people of the state should question Gandhi when the Congress worked to unite the country. They (Congress) always tried to "divide the country in the name of vote bank politics", he quipped.

"When slogans were raised at JNU, where was Congress then? The next day, Rahul Gandhi went to JNU and stood by the students, and said there would be no FIR. Are they not trying to break India?" Nadda questioned and demanded a public apology from Gandhi.

He said Rahul Gandhi even insulted everyone from the OBC community by saying "all Modis are thieves".

"Rahul please read the history of the country to know how your ancestors divided the country… Be it the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Shah Bano case, the Mandal Commission, toppling of elected state governments 90 times since Independence under Article 356 and insulting B R Ambedkar...," Nadda said and demanded Gandhi to seek apologies from the people.

"Can anyone tell us what is the agreement between the Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of China? Are you not trying to break and weaken India? After all these, now you are bringing Nyay Yatra", Nadda wondered.

The BJP president also criticised the opposition alliance INDIA, alleging that it was formed to protect black money and the families of the leaders of the respective parties.

Stating that the sole objective of the INDIA bloc is 'Parivaar' (family) and 'Property' (wealth), the BJP president alleged that all the leaders involved have CBI cases against them.

"It is an alliance formed for personal gains. It has no relation to India", he added.

Nadda said the Congress CMs never remind people of their promises. They come to power, enjoy their term and again come to power by fooling people.

Modi has introduced 'report card politics' in India where the ruling BJP is accountable to the people and takes along every stakeholder, Nadda said.

"The Modi government is committed to GYAN -- gareeb (poor), youth, annadata (farmer) and naari shakti (women power). The Modi government has uplifted 13.5 crore people from the poverty line", he claimed.

The BJP president also highlighted various achievements of the ruling NDA government at the Centre and urged the party workers to bring the party to power for the third consecutive term.

"Modi has given huge importance to the Northeast, where he has visited 60 times. He has ended 50 years of violence and turmoil by signing a number of peace accords in the region," he asserted.