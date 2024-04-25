Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election | Image:Republic

Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Election 2024: As speculation over Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj seat deepens, sitting MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment of female wrestlers, said on Wednesday that there are 99.9 per cent chances that he will contest from the seat.

Kaiserganj Parliamentary constituency is in the state of Uttar Pradesh. It is made up of 5 assembly constituency segments. These assemblies are in Gonda (3), Bahraich (2) districts. In Loksabha elections 2019, Brijbhusan Sharan Singh of BJP party won with 5,80,226 votes. The runner up was Chandradev Ram Yadav of BSP party. The margin of victory was: 2,60,808 votes.

In Loksabha elections 2014, Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh of BJP party won with 3,80,984 votes. The runner up was Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of SP party . The margin of victory was: 77,893 votes.

Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Kaiserganj is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Parliamentary elections, Brijbhusan Sharan Singh of the BJP retained his seat for the third consecutive term after winning in 2014 and 2009 elections. He won against Chandradev Ram Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party by securing 581,358 votes polled. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections witnessed a voter turnout of 54.39% in the constituency. The turnout remained lower than the state average of 59.21%.

Brij Bhushan Singh said, "I am not a candidate right now. But the BJP has no contest on the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. Last time, victory was won by more than 2 lakh votes; this time, the workers have given a slogan of 5 lakh votes. If God has decided this, what can I do? But I am a strong contender, so I will contest 99.9 per cent, 0.1 per cent would remain."

Further, the sitting MP said that even if the party announced the candidate just an hour prior, people would make him win.

“The party believes that Kaisarganj is a seat of the BJP. Even if they announce the name of the candidate just an hour prior, the people of the state will make the BJP candidate win. Has the party denied me a ticket? Has the party released a list that does not have my name? Kaisarganj is one among the 400 seats. PM Modi doesn't need to contemplate Kaisarganj, I would like to tell him that we will begin (the victory) from here. Rahul ji and Priyanka will have no impact on Purvanchal. People of Kaisarganj will get good news suddenly. The entire region will be happy," Brij Bhushan added.

