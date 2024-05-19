Advertisement

Kalyan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kalyan seat, one of the 48 Parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra, has remained with Shrikant Shinde in the last two elections, but the stakes are higher this time as his father Chief Minister Eknath Shinde now leads a splited faction of the Shiv Sena following a divide in the party.

Incumbent MP Shrikant Shinde contest for the first in 2014 on the then undivided Shiv Sena ticket and won with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes. In the 2019, the vote margin increased to nearly 3.44 lakh. The undivided Shiv Sena was led by Uddhav Thackeray.

But the political scenario in the state has significantly changed since Shrikant Shinde's father rebelled against Thackeray to join hands with the BJP. He also claimed rights on Shiv Sena party symbol and name, pushing Thackeray camp to the edge.

The core opposition in the seat, Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT has fielded former corporator Vaishali Darekar-Rane against Shrikant Shinde. Rane had secured more than one lakh votes in this seat in 2009 as a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate, though she lost.

Kalyan Seat: All You Need to Know

The Kalyan Parliamentary constituency consists of six assembly segments- Ambernath, Kalyan East, Ulhasnagar, Dombivli, Kalyan Rural and Mumbra Kalwa.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Kalyan seat recorded estimated number of 8.24 lakh total voters and 42.88 per cent voter tunout.

The Kalyan seat will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections that will be held on May 20. The result for the seat will be declared on June 4.

