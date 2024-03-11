Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul to Contest From Chhindwara: Reports

×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

CEC on Monday cleared names for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, Nakul Nath will contest from the Chhindwara seat, said sources.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul Nath to Contest From Chhindwara: Reports
Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul Nath to Contest From Chhindwara: Reports | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) has taken decisive steps by clearing names for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Among the selected candidates, sources revealed that Nakul Nath, the son of veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, is set to contest from the Chhindwara seat. The CEC convened for the second time at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi earlier in the evening. Chaired by party national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting commenced at 6 pm. Notable figures such as Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi were expected to be in attendance, according to party sources.

This announcement comes after the Congress party released its initial list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies on March 8. The candidates announced hail from various states including Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura.

The distribution of candidates in the first list reflects a diverse representation, with 16 candidates from Kerala, seven from Karnataka, six from Chhattisgarh, and four from Telangana. 

Additionally, two candidates each were chosen from Meghalaya, while Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep each had one candidate nominated by the party.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

