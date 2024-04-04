×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Kangana, Hema and Now Locket: No End to INDI's Misogynistic Remarks

Locket Chatterjee's dignity was ruthlessly assaulted when TMC MLA Asit Majumdar shamelessly hurled the derogatory term "2 number maal" at her, said BJP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
No End to INDI's Misogynistic Remarks
No End to INDI's Misogynistic Remarks | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha election 2024 looms nearer, it becomes evident that the INDI bloc's deep-seated misogynistic stance persists without wavering. Amid ongoing controversy over Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's sexist remarks on Hema Malini, the Bengal unit of BJP has claimed that a TMC leader has assaulted the dignity of their (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee. The BJP has accused TMC MLA Asit Majumdar of 'shamelessly' using the derogatory term "2 number maal" for Chatterjee publicly.

"Locket Chatterjee's dignity was ruthlessly assaulted when TMC MLA Asit Majumdar shamelessly hurled the derogatory term "2 number maal" at her, in full view of the public. This despicable incident lays bare the deep-seated misogyny within TMC's ranks. Mamata Banerjee's pitiful offer of ₹500 to women in Bengal serves as a feeble attempt to divert attention from TMC's systematic degradation of women. Sandeshkhali serves as a stark reflection of the grim reality faced by women under TMC's oppressive regime. Bengal deserves leaders who uphold the dignity of women, not ones who stoop to such appalling levels", the BJP wrote on X.

Advertisement

Earlier, Congress spokesperson and former journalist, Supriya Shrinate had courted controversy with her remarks on Kangana Ranaut In a post attributed to Kangana, Shrinate had posted a racy picture of the Manikarnika star on social media and asked for her “Rate card”, after BJP announced Kangana as its candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh.   

Advertisement

After facing flak, Shrinate downplayed her sexist remarks, saying that she did not post it and someone who has ‘access’ to her social media may have done it. When confronted by Republic over her ‘rate card’ comment on Kangana Ranaut, the journalist-turned-politician said, “As soon as I saw the tweet, I deleted it”.

"Vile, Sexist" Remarks Against Hema Malini

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling party. For the unversed, Malini is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting the 2024 general elections from there.

“He asks, “MLA/MP kyun banate hain? Taaki vo humari awaaz utha sake, humare baat manvaye, isliye banate honge. Koi Hema Malini toh nahi, jo chatne ke liye banate hai?” [“Why make MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted, that is why they must be making it. It is no Hema Malini, who’s made to lick?”], Malviya’s post read.

Advertisement

“This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women,” Malviya said, sharing the comments of Surjewala.
 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Hema Malini

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra

5 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan

Varun-David Collaboration

9 minutes ago
West Bengal PM Modi

PM Modi Top Quotes

17 minutes ago
Maamla Legal Hai

Maamla Legal Hai Renewed

18 minutes ago
Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival 2024

20 minutes ago
Anmol Kharb

Kharb enters last 8

21 minutes ago
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali

'100% Responsible': Calcu

25 minutes ago
Office space

Flex space dominance

26 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex rises 350 points

28 minutes ago
No End to INDI's Misogynistic Remarks

No End to INDI's Misogyni

30 minutes ago
Kagiso Rabada

Rabada SLAMS South Africa

31 minutes ago
First-time Billionaires in India

Forbes Billionaires List

39 minutes ago
congress

Anti-Sanatan Position

41 minutes ago
CSK beat GT

CSK to face SRH

42 minutes ago
NATO's 75th anniversary being celebrated at the alliance headquarters in Brussels on April 4.

NATO 75th Anniversary

an hour ago
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi

Crisis For Congress

an hour ago
PLI scheme investments India

PLI schemes

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  5. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo