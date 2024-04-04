Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha election 2024 looms nearer, it becomes evident that the INDI bloc's deep-seated misogynistic stance persists without wavering. Amid ongoing controversy over Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's sexist remarks on Hema Malini, the Bengal unit of BJP has claimed that a TMC leader has assaulted the dignity of their (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee. The BJP has accused TMC MLA Asit Majumdar of 'shamelessly' using the derogatory term "2 number maal" for Chatterjee publicly.

"Locket Chatterjee's dignity was ruthlessly assaulted when TMC MLA Asit Majumdar shamelessly hurled the derogatory term "2 number maal" at her, in full view of the public. This despicable incident lays bare the deep-seated misogyny within TMC's ranks. Mamata Banerjee's pitiful offer of ₹500 to women in Bengal serves as a feeble attempt to divert attention from TMC's systematic degradation of women. Sandeshkhali serves as a stark reflection of the grim reality faced by women under TMC's oppressive regime. Bengal deserves leaders who uphold the dignity of women, not ones who stoop to such appalling levels", the BJP wrote on X.

— BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 4, 2024

Earlier, Congress spokesperson and former journalist, Supriya Shrinate had courted controversy with her remarks on Kangana Ranaut In a post attributed to Kangana, Shrinate had posted a racy picture of the Manikarnika star on social media and asked for her “Rate card”, after BJP announced Kangana as its candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

After facing flak, Shrinate downplayed her sexist remarks, saying that she did not post it and someone who has ‘access’ to her social media may have done it. When confronted by Republic over her ‘rate card’ comment on Kangana Ranaut, the journalist-turned-politician said, “As soon as I saw the tweet, I deleted it”.

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling party. For the unversed, Malini is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting the 2024 general elections from there.

“He asks, “MLA/MP kyun banate hain? Taaki vo humari awaaz utha sake, humare baat manvaye, isliye banate honge. Koi Hema Malini toh nahi, jo chatne ke liye banate hai?” [“Why make MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted, that is why they must be making it. It is no Hema Malini, who’s made to lick?”], Malviya’s post read.

“This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women,” Malviya said, sharing the comments of Surjewala.

