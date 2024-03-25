'My Janmbhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After Being Fielded From Mandi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut expressed pleasure that her birth place has called her back after she was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,

Kangana Ranaut was named as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Lok Sabha Seat on Sunday. Kangana celebrated Holi with the party's district unit and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Reacting to the same on Monday, Kangana said that she was fortunate that she was chosen. She also thanked the BJP leadership for the opportunity. “I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate. If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me. I express heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda. BJP's culture is one of cooperating with one another. Believing in the same, I will walk with them and we will win,” said Ranaut.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | BJP's candidate from Mandi for Lok Sabha elections and actor, Kangana Ranaut says, "I extend greetings to everyone on #Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed,… pic.twitter.com/rqdOTqi98C — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

After Ranaut’s name was announced in the candidate list, she said in a post on X, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), always had my unconditional support. Today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency).” “I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party and look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant,” she said.

Born to a Rajput family in a small town, Bhambla in Mandi district, Ranaut is an actor, filmmaker, producer and a four-time National Award winner.

Speculations about Ranaut contesting Lok Sabha polls were rife for quite some time. In October 2022, Ranaut had publicly said that she is open to contesting from Mandi if the BJP offers her a ticket.