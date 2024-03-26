Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson and former journalist Supriya Shrinate’s remarks on actress-filmmaker-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut sparked a row in political circles on March 25. In a post attributed to her, Shrinate had posted a racy picture of the Manikarnika star on social media and asked for her “Rate card”. Shrinate also mentioned ‘Mandi’, the constituency of Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The word ‘Mandi’ could also mean bazaar, and Shrinate’s comment seemed highly derogatory and sexist in the wake of the election scenario in the country.

Advertisement

Supriya Shrinate washes her hands off derogatory comment on Kangana Ranaut

On March 25, Supriya Shrinate washed her hands off the sexist remark, saying that she did not post it and someone who has “access” to her social media may have done it. When confronted by Republic today over her “rate card” comment on Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Shrinate said, “As soon as I saw the tweet, I deleted it”.

Advertisement

Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate confronted by Republic over her 'rate card' comment on Kangana Ranaut, says 'as soon as I saw the tweet, I deleted it'



Tune in here to watch #ThisIsExclusive with @shawansen - https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#KanganaRanaut #Congress… pic.twitter.com/dhryVKjDOk — Republic (@republic) March 26, 2024

Congress tries to downplay Supriya Shrinate’s remark on Kangana Ranaut

The Congress party made its stance clear on the matter. At a press conference today, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that the party has always believed that there is “no place for such language in public discourse”. However, brushing it aside as a non-issue, Dikshit said the matter “should end with Shrinate clearing the air”.

"No place for such language in public discourse - the Congress has always been clear in that. Supriya ji has said whoever has done it, it’s a mistake. She has explained (it) and the matter should end there," he said.

Advertisement

NCW writes to Election Commission on Shrinate's remark on Kangana

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said in a post in X, "National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behaviour is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election Commissioner of India demanding immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women. #RespectWomen."