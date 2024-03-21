×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:03 IST

'Karnataka BJP Chief Vijayendra Will Be Replaced': Miffed Eshwarappa Intensifies Attack

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa upped the ante against BS Yediyurappa's younger son and state president BY Vijayendra.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
KS Eshwarappa
KS Eshwarappa | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, who has turned rebel by announcing to contest against party candidate and BS Yediyurappa’s elder son BY Raghavendra for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, upped the ante on Wednesday by claiming that Yediyurappa's younger son and state president BY Vijayendra will be removed from the post. 

Addressing a public gathering in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa further alleged foul play by Yediyurappa against Basangouda Patil Yatnal and CT Ravi as there names were skipped for the state president post. He further added that former Chief Minister Yediyurappa forced appointment of his son on the state party president post. 

“There's a discussion that the bjp state president will be changed and replaced. I'm also working towards it. Replacing him (BY Vijayendra) is left to the central high command. The post of the party (BJP) state president was vacant for 6 months and BS Yediyurappa forced the high command to appoint his son as the state president,” said Eshwarappa. 

He added that Vijayendra's appointment pained all the party workers in the state. “Yatnal who worked for the party was not made state president, CT Ravi who tried very hard for the post was not made a president." 

“The post of the party president could have been given to Yatnal if it was for a Lingayat, CT Ravi if it was for a Vokkaliga or they could have made me the president if backward classes was under consideration. However, he (BS Yediyurappa) got his son appointed as the party president. Unilateral decision was taken on the appointment of state office bearers,” said miffed Eshwarappa. 

Eshwarappa met disappointment after his son KE Kantesh was denied party ticket from the Haveri seat for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP instead fielded former CM Basavaraj Bommai from the segment. Miffed over the decision, Eshwarappa declared he will contest election independently against Raghavendra from the Shivamogga seat. 

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be conducted in twon phases- April 26 and May 7. In the last general elections, BJP swept the state, winning record 25 out of 28 seats.

 

 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 10:01 IST

