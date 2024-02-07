Karnataka: BJP-JD(S) Bonhomie on Display Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JD(S) bonhomie is on display in Karnataka as saffron party leader V Somanna met former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at his residence on Wednesday morning.

Somanna stands as the fourth BJP leader having met JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy in the last one month. The BJP leader also met JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda earlier this month, igniting speculations about him seeking Lok Sabha ticket from Tumakuru constituency.

Earlier, BJP leader and Kodagu-Mysore MP Pratap Simha met Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bidadi on January 12. Recently, HD Kumaraswamy and the JDS party had stood in support of Pratap Simha over case lodged against his brother Vikram Simha terming it false and baseless.

A case was registered against BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother for allegedly chopping 120 trees without permission and smuggling wood in a village in Karnataka's Hassan district. Kumaraswamy alleged that the case was a political conspiracy to finish the political career of Pratap Simha.