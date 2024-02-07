Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Karnataka: BJP-JD(S) Bonhomie on Display Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JD(S) bonhomie is on display in Karnataka.

Ronit Singh
BJP-JD(S) Bonhomie on Display Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
BJP-JD(S) Bonhomie on Display Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JD(S) bonhomie is on display in Karnataka as saffron party leader V Somanna met former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at his residence on Wednesday morning. 

Somanna stands as the fourth BJP leader having met JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy in the last one month. The BJP leader also met JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda earlier this month, igniting speculations about him seeking Lok Sabha ticket from Tumakuru constituency. 

Advertisement

Earlier, BJP leader and Kodagu-Mysore MP Pratap Simha met Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bidadi on January 12. Recently, HD Kumaraswamy and the JDS party had stood in support of Pratap Simha over case lodged against his brother Vikram Simha terming it false and baseless. 

A case was registered against BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother for allegedly chopping 120 trees without permission and smuggling wood in a village in Karnataka's Hassan district. Kumaraswamy alleged that the case was a political conspiracy to finish the political career of Pratap Simha.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info16 minutes ago

  5. Army Inducts Electric Buses for troop movement within Delhi-NCR

    Defence17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement