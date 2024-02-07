Karnataka: BJP-JDS Bonhomie on Display Ahead of Crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JDS bonhomie are on display in Karnataka as Kodagu-Mysore MP Pratap Simha met former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bidadi on Friday. Recently HD Kumaraswamy and the JDS party had stood in support of Pratap Simha over case lodged against his brother Vikram Simha terming it false and baseless. A case was registered against BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother for allegedly chopping 120 trees without permission and smuggling wood in a village in Karnataka's Hassan district. Kumaraswamy alleged that the case was a political conspiracy to finish the political career of Pratap Simha.

This is breaking story. More details to follow.