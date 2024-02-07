Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:14 IST
Karnataka: BJP-JDS Bonhomie on Display Ahead of Crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JDS bonhomie are on display in Karnataka.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bengaluru: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JDS bonhomie are on display in Karnataka as Kodagu-Mysore MP Pratap Simha met former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bidadi on Friday. Recently HD Kumaraswamy and the JDS party had stood in support of Pratap Simha over case lodged against his brother Vikram Simha terming it false and baseless. A case was registered against BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother for allegedly chopping 120 trees without permission and smuggling wood in a village in Karnataka's Hassan district. Kumaraswamy alleged that the case was a political conspiracy to finish the political career of Pratap Simha.
This is breaking story. More details to follow.
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 11:48 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.