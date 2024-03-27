Karnataka BJP Leader Denied Lok Sabha Ticket, Supporters Attempt Suicide

Advertisement

New Delhi: Tensions flared in Karnataka as supporters of BJP leader BV Naik resorted to drastic measures after their leader was denied the Lok Sabha ticket by the party. In a distressing display of frustration and anguish, Naik’s supporters, identified as Shivakumar and Shivamurthy, attempted to die by suicide by dousing themselves in petrol on the roads. Another supporter, who was protesting with them, snatched the petrol can from them.

However, the anguish and discontent among BV Naik's supporters manifested in other forms as well, with reports emerging of road blockades orchestrated by torching tyres on the main road, paralyzing traffic and disrupting daily life.

The root of this tumultuous situation traces back to the electoral defeats faced by BV Naik in recent years. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, Naik, then affiliated with the Congress party, suffered a significant loss to BJP candidate Raja Amareshwara Naik. Despite a spirited campaign, Naik fell short by a substantial margin of 1,17,716 votes, marking a disheartening setback in his political career.

Undeterred by the setback, BV Naik switched allegiance to the BJP and contested from Manvi in the 2023 state Assembly election, only to face another defeat, this time at the hands of Congress candidate Hampayya Naik, albeit by a narrower margin of 7,719 votes. With aspirations to secure the BJP ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Raichur constituency, Naik and his supporters harbored hopes for redemption and a chance at political revival.

However, their hopes were dashed when the BJP's central leadership decided to field Raja Amareshwara Naik once again.