Bengaluru: With the 2024 Elections around the corner, an FIR has been filed by Mandya MLA Ravikumar Ganiga against JD(S) leader Kupendra Reddy amid allegations that the latter has been trying to poach MLAs, ahead of the polls. Republic has accessed a copy of the complaint, in which three others have also been named accused.

The FIR was filed on February 20 under sections 171E, 506, 171F of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vidhana Soudha police station in the Cubbon Park Sub-Division of the city.

According to preliminary information, the complaint was filed after independent legislators Darshan Puttanaiah and Latha Mallikarjun alleged that they were being pressurised by Kupendra Reddy to vote for him.

(With inputs from Prajwal Prasad)

