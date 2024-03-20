×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Congress Muslim leaders are vocing their demand for allocation of at least three seats for their community.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections | Image:Congress
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are meeting the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership frequently to reach a conclusion on ticket distribution for Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, Muslim leaders within the party are vocing their demand for allocation of at least three seats for their community. 

Amid unease within the Muslim leaders, party sources revealed that several state Muslim leaders met with Congress top brass in New Delhi, claiming at least three tickets in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

“Congress should have given three tickets to Muslims in Karnataka,” a party source quoted a Muslim leader saying to Congress leadership.          

In the bid to solidify community support when challenge lies in the face of BJP-JD(S) alliance in the state, a Muslim leader said that minimum three seats is needed to project that Congress has given the community substantial representation. 

Party sources revealed that AICC leadership is ready to give one ticket to the Muslim community in Karnataka. In response, the Muslim leaders questioned the Congress leadership that depite Muslim votes to the party, representation of the community in the electoral politics is must.   

In the 2023 assembly elections, Congress' nine out of 15 Muslim candidates faced success by clinching victories, leading to the appointment of four Muslim ministers.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

