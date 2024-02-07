Advertisement

Karnataka: The Indian National Congress (INC) is facing problems aplenty in the state of Karnataka. The demands of the members are related to the requests for multiple deputy chief ministers, and the appointment of heads and other party workers for boards and corporations.

Senior legislators of the Congress are openly praising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The party has a divided stand over the Ram temple issue.

Mallikarjun Kharge loses his cool

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, too, seems to have lost his cool over the state leaders.

Kharge’s hands are full because on the one hand he is fighting a losing battle at the Centre to keep the INDI Alliance together, and on the other he is struggling to keep the Karnataka state unit Congress unit from rebelling against the party high command.

Jagadish Shettar's decision to join BJP affects Congress

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar's decision to quit the Congress as fast as he joined it has caused embarrassment to the party leaders. This has also upset the Congress high command and alerted them to ensure that such a development does not happen in the future.

The Shettar incident took place when AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Bengaluru. It has also been discussed at the Delhi level. This has upset Kharge, who has also expressed his displeasure before the state unit.

Congress sources present during the meeting have revealed to Republic, on the condition of anonymity, the exact words of Mallikarjun Kharge

The sources quoted Kharge as saying in the meeting, “Whoever comes into the Congress should join hands and do something that will give strength to them. Those who come to the party should be loyal. Don't come today and go tomorrow. What is their weightage if someone has to be taken into the party like that? What is their background? It is very important to examine which principles they followed and (whether) they are ready to accept our principles today.”

KC Venugopal takes Congress members to task

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on the instructions of Mallikarjun Kharge has taken a few ministers and MLAs to task.

Recently, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had spoken to Minister for Cooperation KN Rajanna over the phone and asked him to remain silent on the issue of multiple DyCMs in Karnataka. But Rajanna went a step ahead and said that "we are not slaves of the Congress high command and we will not let them take us for a ride in the issue of appointment of heads for boards and cooperations."

After this, KC Venugopal warned Rajanna not to give open statements which would defame the party, said sources.

On the other hand, the president of Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha, former minister and Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa openly lauded BY Vijayendra who is the BJP MP from Shivamogga, and at a public function sought votes for him.

Speaking on January 26, Shamanur said, "In my opinion, the people have done a good job by electing such a good person as your MP. In a couple of months, the parliamentary election is coming and Raghavendra will once again be your representative, as the BJP will not give a ticket to anyone else."

These open statements have not only caused embarrassment for the Congress state unit but also damaged them in several constituencies.

A senior leader, while speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity said, "We appreciate the personal relationships between leaders of all the parties but they shouldn't give statements which would damage the party and should strictly adhere to the rules laid by the party. I wonder why action is not being initiated and notices not served to these leaders."