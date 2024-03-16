×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

P-MARQ Karnataka Opinion Poll: BJP-JDS Set to Win 25+ Seats in Lok Sabha 2024 | R Kannada Exclusive

Karnataka Opinion Poll: P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted 56% vote share for the NDA, 38% for Congress and 6% for others.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Opinion Poll: P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted 56% vote share for the NDA, 38% for Congress and 6% for others in Karnataka
Karnataka Opinion Poll: P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted 56% vote share for the NDA, 38% for Congress and 6% for others in Karnataka | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA is expected to win 25-27 of the 28 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Republic Kannada-P-Marq Opinion Poll predicted. The party had won the same number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and in 2014, it had bagged 17 seats. Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha seats are crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of securing over 400 seats by the NDA coalition. The BJP plans to vie for 25 of these seats, leaving the remaining three for its coalition partner, JD(S), which will focus on constituencies in the Old Mysore region. 

 

 

Vote Share

According to the survey, the NDA is likely to get an absolute majority with a 56 per cent vote share while the Congress which won 1 seat in 2019 is expected to secure 38 per cent vote share.

Caste-wise Vote Percentage

Caste has traditionally played a significant role in shaping electoral dynamics in India, and the upcoming 2024 elections in Karnataka are expected to be no exception.

The BJP, the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress have their corresponding support bases in different communities. The BJP has enjoyed massive (and consistent) support from Lingayats, a dominant community in the state, and in 2024 as well nearly two-thirds or 67 per cent of Lingayats are expected to vote for the BJP+. For the unversed, Lingayats are dispersed across Karnataka, with significant concentrations in northern Karnataka, particularly in the Mumbai-Karnataka region.  

Advertisement

Besides, Vokkaligas and other OBC groups are likely to extend their support to the BJP in the upcoming elections. However, JD(S) remains highly popular among Vokkaligas, particularly due to its stronghold in the Old Mysuru region. In the past polls, JD(S) has garnered the majority of Vokkaliga votes in the area (Old Mysuru), owing to its strong base and leadership appeal among the community.

On the other hand, the Congress, this time will find support among Muslims, Kurubas and Scheduled Castes.

Advertisement

Gender-Wise Vote Percentage 

According to the survey findings, 57% of male respondents and 53% of female respondents have expressed their preference for the BJP+ alliance, indicating it as the primary choice they can rely on. On the other hand, 37% of male respondents and 41% of female respondents have indicated their preference for the current Congress government in Karnataka.  
 

Advertisement

Geography Wise Vote Preference

The survey results revealed that 55% of individuals in rural households and 57% of those in urban households have expressed their trust in the BJP+ alliance. Conversely, support for the Congress seems to be dwindling, with 39% of people in rural areas and 37% in urban areas indicating their backing for the party.  

Advertisement


BJP's Karnataka Strategy: Out With Sitting MPs, In With Old Horses   

Earlier this week, the BJP had announced candidates for 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which includes Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar from Mysuru and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri. The party has replaced nine sitting MPs including former Chief Minister D V Sadanada Gowda from Bangalore North, Prathap Simha from Mysuru and former state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel from Dakshina Kannada. Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, who was facing some resistance for re-nomination within the party from Udupi-Chikmagalur, has been shifted to Bangalore North, which is currently represented by Sadananda Gowda.   

Advertisement

Kota Srinivas Poojary, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, will now contest from Udupi-Chikmagalur. In Bellary, the party has fielded S T community leader and former Minister B Sriramulu. Noted cardiac surgeon and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath has been fielded from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha segment, where he will face sitting Congress MP and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh.

Those who have retained the candidature include Annasaheb Jolle (Chikkodi), P C Gaddigoudar (Bagalkot), Ramesh Jigajinagi (Bijapur), Umesh Jadhav (Gulbarga), Bhagwanth Khuba (Bidar), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), B Y Raghavendra (Shimoga), P C Mohan (Bangalore Central) and Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South). Former Minister V Somonna has been given a ticket from Tumkur, which was represented by G S Basavaraj, and in the Davangere segment, sitting MP G M Siddeshwara has been replaced by his wife Gayathri Siddeshwara.

Advertisement

Note: The R Kannada-P-Marq Opinion Poll, conducted from March 5 to March 15, 2024, gathered opinions from more than 3,800 respondents (error margin +-3%), providing valuable insights into voter preferences and trends leading up to the elections.  

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The CBI arrested 2 more persons, including Sheikh Shahjahan's brother, over alleged atrocities against the people of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

Shahjahan’s Brother Held

a few seconds ago
Indian Navy calls for Somali pirates to surrender and releave Ex-MV Ruen

Navy vs Pirates

a few seconds ago
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Elections

a few seconds ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

IPR Intellectual Property

2 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

2 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

100 Injured in Rewari

3 minutes ago
Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan

Vijay On Murder Mubarak

5 minutes ago
Advocate Turned Wildlife Photographer

Wildlife Photographer

7 minutes ago
Kriti

Kriti Sanon Defends Crew

13 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

DC United vs Inter Miami

14 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi is seeking a historic third term in the upcoming elections.

LS Polls 2024 Key Figures

15 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

17 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Teams walkie talkie

26 minutes ago
Cotton Candy

HP Cotton Candy Ban

30 minutes ago
BJP leader and Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Tripura LS SWOT

36 minutes ago
Lavender

Lavender Cultivation

36 minutes ago
Karnataka Opinion Poll: P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted 56% vote share for the NDA, 38% for Congress and 6% for others in Karnataka

Opinion Poll

37 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World6 hours ago

  3. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  4. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  5. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo