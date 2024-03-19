×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 04:23 IST

Karnataka: Rs 4 Lakh Unaccounted Cash Being Illegally Transported in Chikkodi Seized

An unexplained sum of Rs 4 Lakh from two cars being illegally transported in Karnataka’s Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency was seized.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Cash seized in Karnataka's Chikkodi
Cash seized in Karnataka's Chikkodi | Image:Republic
Chikkodi: The vigilant poll body officials on Monday seized an unexplained sum of Rs 4 Lakh from two cars being illegally transported in Karnataka’s Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency under the Belagavi district. According to the details accessed by Republic Kannada, the said cash was recovered and confiscated by the officials at the Koganolli check post.

It is being said that the unauthorized cash was recovered when the vehicles were being checked at the Koganolli check post by the poll officials accompanied by the police team in Belgaum district.

A senior official informed that the two vehicles were intercepted and checked at the Koganolli check post by the law enforcement agencies. During the search of the two vehicles, unaccounted cash of Rs 4 Lakh was recovered from them, which was being transported without relevant documents.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at Nippani Rural Police Station and a probe has been initiated, says the official.

In a mega hunt against the unaccounted cash flow in Karnataka amid the 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaigning by the political parties, the election body officials seized a significant sum of cash one after the other cash at four places in the state amounting to over Rs 1.13 Crore. 
 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 04:22 IST

