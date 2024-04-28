Advertisement

Kochi: Kerala police have arrested a Kochi resident for allegedly posting on Facebook a poster "offering condolences" to the Election Commission of India.

Police had on Friday registered a case against Kakkanad resident Mohammed Shaji (51) for sharing a poster offering "condolences to the Election Commission" on social media on the day of elections.

"The case was registered yesterday and we had arrested him. He was let off on bail yesterday itself," police said.

The case was registered under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (Wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), and section 125 of the Representation of People Act (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election).

The FIR said the post was shared with an intention to promote hatred among the society.

The general election to the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala was held on April 26.