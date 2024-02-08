Kharge Urges Coordinators to Strengthen Grassroots Connect Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a crucial meeting with Lok Sabha coordinators from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Delhi at the party headquarters on Friday. Emphasizing the need to enhance connections with the people, Kharge expressed confidence in the "Nyay Yodhas" winning the upcoming 2024 Elections.

Having already conducted fruitful discussions with coordinators from other states, Kharge, accompanied by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and state in-charges, emphasized the significance of coordination efforts across the nation. Mukul Wasnik, convener of the AICC seat-sharing committee, also played a pivotal role in the meeting.

Sharing insights on social media, Kharge stated, "The din of diversion shall be defeated by the determination for Democracy! 'Nyay Yodhas' shall win the 2024 Elections."

This meeting follows Kharge's earlier sessions with coordinators from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Congress chief's advice to coordinators resonated with the party's commitment to reaching a maximum number of people in their respective constituencies.

As the Congress gears up for the upcoming elections in April-May, the party has aligned itself with the INDIA bloc, comprising 28 opposition parties, to present a united front against the BJP. The intense deliberations with leaders from every state underline the Congress's strategic approach in seeking victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.