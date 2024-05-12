Advertisement

Ladakh: Senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju, on Sunday, became the first Union Minister ever to visit the Nimmu–Padum–Darcha Road also known as the 'NPD Road.'

Rijiju took to X to share his experience of visiting the historic road and said, "Im glad to be the first Union Minister ever to drive on this Historic- NPD Road (Nimmu-Padum-Darcha). This road will transform entire Zanskar Valley and immensely benefit whole of Ladakh. Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji has given top priority to develop such neglected areas."

Advertisement

Im glad to be the first Union Minister ever to drive on this Historic- NPD Road (Nimmu-Padum-Darcha). This road will transform entire Zanskar Valley and immensely benefit whole of Ladakh.

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji has given top priority to develop such neglected areas. pic.twitter.com/A2ZIUKMgbi — Kiren Rijiju (मोदी का परिवार) (@KirenRijiju)

The Union Minister told PTI during the three-day tour to Ladakh, "I am here in Ladakh region for 3-day tour. Many people joined BJP in Leh yesterday. First time a Union Minister has visited Nimmu–Padum–Darcha road. I am happy. Under the PM Modi's leadership, many development works related to roads, electricity and water have been done in border areas. It is all because of PM Modi. I hope everyone will support the candidate here. I appeal to everyone to unite and vote for BJP."

Advertisement

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Here's what Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said during the 3-day tour to Ladakh.



"I am here in Ladakh region for 3-day tour. Many people joined BJP in Leh yesterday. First time a Union Minister has visited Nimmu–Padum–Darcha road. I am happy. Under the… pic.twitter.com/VmKonwLJ4Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson is locked in a three-cornered contest from the Ladakh seat. The Congress has fielded Tsering Namgyal, while the KDA has put up prominent leader Haji Haneefa Jan who is contesting as an independent.

Advertisement

The fate of all three candidates will be sealed during the fifth phase of elections on May 20. The Lok Sabha elections here are taking place amid resentment among the locals over the deadlock in talks between the local representatives and the Central government.

The dialogue between the joint representatives of Leh-based Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Union Home Ministry hit a deadlock in March after the Centre refused to accept the demand for statehood and sixth schedule of the Constitution for the Union Territory.

Advertisement

“…all the big demands of the people can only be fulfilled by the Central government. I have come here to convey the message that any pending issue will be resolved by the Modi government alone,” Rijiju told reporters here.

He said neither the Congress nor the independent candidate can do anything on their own even if they win the elections because the role of a Member of Parliament is only to participate in the debates and discussions.

Advertisement

“The real work is done by the government. I have gone through the demands and had a discussion over these demands. We will take these demands forward after the completion of the election process,” the BJP leader said.

Seeking the cooperation and support of the people of Ladakh, the minister said it is imperative for the BJP to win the seat because “if we lose the elections, we will be sad as we have done so much for the region over the years”.

Advertisement

Rijiju said it was the BJP, which fulfilled the Union Territory dream of the people of Ladakh and ensured the development of roads, provided electricity, and improved the education and health system in the region.

“We have to work in coordination. BJP is going to win 370 plus seats and NDA 400 plus seats. The UT is governed directly by the Centre and many people realise the need for constitutional safeguards, protection of land, culture and employment generation. It can only be done by the BJP government,” he said.

Advertisement

Rijiju said it is the right of the people to raise their issues.

“It is our responsibility to safeguard the future of Ladakh which is a very sensitive and fragile region having a distinct culture, traditional practices, customs and languages,” Rijiju said.

Advertisement

“We want everyone including those who are not in the BJP to strengthen our hands for the bright future of Ladakh,” he added, (with PTI inputs)