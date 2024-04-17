Advertisement

Hyderabad: With Lok Sabha Polls 2024 just around the corner, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly KT Rama Rao on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming that Reddy, who is also the state Congress president, will jump the ship to join the BJP along with 25-30 MLAs, as soon as the parliamentary elections are over.

KTR's latest remarks come after CM Reddy – while stepping up his attack on the BRS – had on Monday alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had "mortgaged" the self-respect of his party activists to the BJP to secure bail for his daughter K Kavitha and to defeat the Congress.

"Chandrasekhar Rao mortgaged the self-respect of BRS workers at the feet of Modi to make Narendra Modi successful in five parliamentary constituencies of Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Bhongir and Zaheerabad to secure bail for KCR's daughter and to defeat Congress as part of a clandestine understanding," Reddy said while addressing a Congress rally at Narayanpet.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also announced that his government would provide a farm loan waiver worth rupees two lakh as a "single amount" (not in instalments) before August 15.

The farm loan waiver could not be done so far as the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections is in force, he said.

He also announced a Rs 500 bonus on MSP to farmers on paddy to be cultivated next time.

Reddy also highlighted the poll promises being implemented by his government, including free travel for women in state-run RTC buses, free power supply up to 200 units to poor and LPG cylinders for the poor for Rs 500.