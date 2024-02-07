English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Kumaraswamy in Talks with Nadda and Shah on JD(S) and BJP Seat Sharing

Kumaraswamy's son and JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and former MP Kupendra Reddy were also present in the meeting held at Shah's residence.

Press Trust Of India
HD Kumaraswamy
HD Kumaraswamy | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday said he had an important meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi regarding preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kumaraswamy's son and JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and former MP Kupendra Reddy were also present in the meeting held at Shah's residence.

Advertisement

"The Home Minister and Nadda had a discussion with the JD(S) leaders for more than 45 minutes on state politics, seat sharing and the issue of alliance," Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

The former chief minister said Shah told him that he would discuss the process of JD(S) officially joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and seat allocation after the completion of the consecration of Rama temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Nadda.

Advertisement

The leaders were unanimous that the NDA should win all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and Narendra Modi should once again become the prime minister, according to the statement.

Shah and Nadda told Kumaraswamy that BJP and JD(S) should take all the decisions to face the election on the basis of trust and faith. Stating that there is a "strong anti-incumbency wave" against the Congress government in Karnataka within a year of it coming to power, Kumaraswamy said they discussed ways to effectively bring the failures of the state government to the attention of the people.

Advertisement

The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year after a meeting H D Kumaraswamy, former prime minister Deve Gowda's son, had with Home Minister Shah and BJP national president Nadda in New Delhi.

Both parties have said they would fight the coming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka together.

Advertisement

In the elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly in May last year, the JD(S) put up a poor show, winning only 19 seats. The Congress bagged 135 and the BJP 66. 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’

    World15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement