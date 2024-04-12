×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Lalu Yadav's Daughter Misa Bharti Threatens to Put PM Modi Behind Bars if INDI Bloc Voted To Power

RJD leader Misa Bharti claimed that if the INDI bloc came to power, all BJP leaders including PM Modi would be jailed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
pm modi and misa bharti
प्रधानमंत्री पर मीसा भारती | Image:x
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and party's candidate from Patliputra constituency in Bihar, Misa Bharti, sparked a massive row on Thursday after she claimed that if the INDI bloc came to power, all BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be jailed. 

Bharti told ANI, “We are talking about the implementation of MSP and he (PM Modi) sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he arrives here (Bihar). If the people of this country give the INDIA Alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars.”

Slamming Bharti for her remarks, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, "The level of the opposition's campaign has stooped so low that they are talking about "Modi ji marega." RJD's Misa ji, daughter of Lalu ji, has said that Modi ji will be put in jail. The country wants to hear if the corrupt will be sent to jail or not. The opposition's campaign is at a level where someone is talking about sending leaders to jail and someone is talking of death."

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Misa Bharti should reflect on why she was named Misa. The Congress jailed Lalu Prasad Yadav under the MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act). Under this Act, anyone could be arrested without leaving the option to approach the court, apply for bail etc. It was a provision for permanent jail. Lalu Prasad Yadav had then vowed to destroy the Congress and hence named his daughter Misa. Is Misaji making fun of her father's oath? She should then change her name.”

Reacting to Bharti's remarks, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that the former must think about herself and her family. He added, “These people are stuck in so many types of scams and corruption. We haven't made these allegations; the court has punished them. They should stop making fun of democracy and the judiciary by saying such things.”

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad too lambasted Bharti and warned her against making such 'irresponsible and shameful' comments and reminded her of corruption cases, in which she and her family members are accused.
“Such statements are highly condemnable. The post of Prime Minister is highly respected. Nothing is hidden from the country. Her (Bharti’s) father has been convicted in the fodder scam. Her family is neck-deep in corruption. She should stop daydreaming,” said Prasad, a former union minister.

Everything will be clear on June 4 when the results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared and the RJD will face a humiliating defeat, Prasad told PTI.
“I am still a lawyer in the CBI probe against Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam… She (Bharti) herself, her mother and her brother are accused in the land-for-job scam. They (RJD leaders) are afraid of the outcome of the polls and that is why she has made such a statement,” said Prasad.


Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha also condemned the comment of Bharti. “The Election Commission of India must take cognizance of the statement given by Misa Bharti against the PM and take appropriate action against her. She is simply threatening... Her statement shows how afraid they (RJD leaders) are," Sinha said.

Several corruption cases are being probed by central investigation agencies against RJD leaders, the deputy chief minister said. BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan claimed that Bharti’s comment against the prime minister exposed the RJD’s vendetta politics. “People know RJD leaders are involved in corruption,” Paswan told reporters.
 

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. 

(with ANI inputs)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

